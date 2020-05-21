NetEase Games Reveals Its Sixth Annual Product Launch Event

NetEase Games held its Sixth Annual Product Launch Event today, and with it came updates and new games announcements for mobile. The two titles they gave updates on were Identity V and Onmyoji Arena, while the four new announcements were The Ragnarök, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, King of Hunters, and Code: T. We have a rundown of everything the company released along with some artwork and trailer for four of the games. The one game that was announced and they published nothing about was Harry Potter: Magic Awakened, which we assume they're holding back on due to WB Games probably wanting their say on how it's revealed. But for the most part, it looks like the rest of the year has some awesome stuff coming to iOS and Android gamers.

In order to escape from a mystery hollow manor, two "detectives" are uncovering a series of leads and just to find out that in Identity V, a new map – Chinatown will soon to be launched. On top of that, a new gameplay mode, ""Minor Arcana"" will be available and new characters – Galatea, Artist and Entomologist will soon be present to all players. Stay tune for more! Onmyoji Arena, the fair-play MOBA, announced a new collaboration with the globally popular mascot from Japan — Kumamon. In addition, other collaborations and a series of Fireworks Festival events are set to go live in Heian-Kyo. As a nationally popular mascot in Japan, Kumamon has always been a very popular bringer of happiness loved by everyone, and his every appearance brings countless happiness and surprises. We are now officially announcing that the Onmyoji Arena x Kumamon crossover has been confirmed! Soon, Kumamon will make his way to the world of Heian-kyo for an unexpected adventure. What will happen when Kumamon, who is committed to spread joy and happiness to people, meets with the shikigami of Heian-kyo? Are you excited for Kumamon's visit?

Through an orchestra and modern dance performance, The Ragnarök, a role-playing game, takes the audience on a journey to save their kingdom with a spectacular rendition of the game's theme song, "The Ragnarök". The Ragnarök is a cross-platform high quality game that offers a free interactive dynamic open world based on Nordic mythology. In this elaborately depicted world, the natural scenery is changing dynamically as light and shadow move, the mythical deities are transformed into dragon flying across the sky. Mysteries of this world are awaiting. King of Hunters has showcased its incredible portrait of a cold weapon era. In this interactive multi-tire open world, players will need to equip themselves with the right set of careers, weapons and to conquer the world. To walk through the clash of different civilizations, and to watch your army scuffle. One of the new titles that got on NetEase Games' Product Launch stage, Code: T – a simulation game, has released a cyberpunk-style teaser video. Mysterious hacker attacks NetEase system, unlocks the multi-encrypted file unveiling the chaotic worldview of futuristic city. Crime and darkness are hiding behind the flashing of neon lights. Players will become bounty hunters to maneuver among forces and to make their way to become legend. What kind of adventure are prepared for players? When the access portal opens, the unknown calls.