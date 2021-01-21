Netflix's Blood Of Zeus Comes To Immortals Fenyx Rising

A new epic crossover is on the way between Ubisoft and Netflix as Blood Of Zeus will be arriving in Immortals Fenyx Rising. Starting today and running for the next week, players will be able to dive into a Blood of Zeus–themed quest and purchase an all-new character pack and weapon pack from the store. This is a pretty creative event since both of these deal in Greek mythology, one just a tad bloodier than the other, but the two companies have found a way to come together and put these two franchises into one. As you can see from the images below, you're getting some pretty awesome and unique designs taken from the TV show and putting it into the design of the game, which makes for an interesting blend for those of us who have watched it. We have some added details below on this pack and the quest, but remember, it will only be in the game for a limited time, so fly in now!

From January 21st to January 28th, Immortals Fenyx Rising will have a Blood of Zeus–themed quest called "A tribute to family", players will take on two evil creatures of another world: Chimera and Cerberus. Upon completion of the quest, players will earn the Eagle pendant and all-new character customization options tied to "Blood of Zeus." Trust your demon chaser instincts and challenge your fate with the new weapon pack, containing Blood of Zeus–themed skins for your Sword, Axe and Bow. And, walk in the footsteps of the Amazonian warrior Alexia with the Blood of Zeus character pack, including Blood of Zeus–themed armor, helmet, wings, mount, and phoenix companion! Both the weapon pack and character pack will be available to purchase at any time, even after the conclusion of the crossover event.