Kanto Leads Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours In August 2023

Kanto species lead Pokémon GO Spotlight Hours in August 2023. Could this be a tie-in to the TCG set Scarlet & Violet - 151?

August includes five Spotlight Hours including four Kanto Pokémon and one Alolan species. Let's get into it.

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses coming to Pokémon GO in August 2023:

Tuesday, August 1st, 2023: Vulpix with double XP for evolving Pokémon

Vulpix with double XP for evolving Pokémon Tuesday, August 8th, 2023: Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Paras with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 15th, 2023: Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Stufful with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023: Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Venonat with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, August 29th, 2023: Tentacool with double Candy for transferring, can be Shiny

All of these Pokémon are Shiny-capable, so if you need any of them, it's time to get out and hunt.

I wonder if these are themed to the upcoming Kanto Pokémon TCG set Scarlet & Violet – 151, which drops the following month. It wouldn't be the first time that GO paired with the TCG for a themed release. The upcoming products include:

Scarlet & Violet—151 Pokémon Center Elite Trainer Box (available only online) : Includes 11 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs; two copies of a Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, with one featuring the Pokémon Center logo; and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 Elite Trainer Box (available September 22, 2023): Includes nine Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one Snorlax illustration rare-style promo card, and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 Poster Collection (available September 22, 2023): I ncludes three Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, three promo cards featuring Kanto first partner Pokémon, and one full-size, two-sided poster featuring the original 151 Pokémon as well as the card illustrations of each Pokémon in the expansion

Scarlet & Violet—151 Binder Collection (available September 22, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs and one nine-pocket album that holds up to 360 Pokémon TCG cards

Scarlet & Violet—151 Booster Bundle (available September 22, 2023): Includes six Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs

Scarlet & Violet—151 Ultra-Premium Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes 16 Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one metal card featuring hyper rare Mew ex, one special illustration rare promo card featuring Mew ex, one illustration rare promo card featuring Mewtwo, one stitched-edge playmat featuring Mew, one deck box, one coin featuring Mew and various gameplay accessories

Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Alakazam ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Alakazam ex, and two foil promo cards featuring Kadabra and Abra

Scarlet & Violet—151 ex Box—Zapdos ex (available October 6, 2023): Includes four Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one double rare card featuring Zapdos ex, one foil promo card featuring Electabuzz, and one oversize card featuring Zapdos ex

Scarlet & Violet—151 Mini Tin Collection (available October 6, 2023): Includes two Scarlet & Violet—151 booster packs, one coin sporting one of 10 unique styles featuring the various Energy type symbols in the Pokémon TCG, and one art card matching the tin

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

