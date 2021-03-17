Netmarble & Kung Fu Factory Announce NBA Ball Stars

Netmarble and Kung Fu Factory have revealed their latest endeavor with the NBA as a new mobile title is coming called NBA Ball Stars. The game is an all-new puzzle-based mobile basketball title that is now open for pre-registration for both iOS and Android. As part of the announcement and release, the two companies have partnered with Ja Morant, 2019-20 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year, as the game's cover athlete. The game will highlight many of the NBA's star players on every team, using a combination of fast-paced action, skills, and strategic team-based gem-bursting puzzle gameplay with a collectible element to it. We got a couple of quotes about the game below from everyone involved as you can check out screenshots and the trailer below. No word yet on a proper release date yet.

"The NBA and NBPA have been tremendous partners," said Simon Sim, President of Netmarble US. "The creative freedom and collaboration we've had with them, along with Kung Fu Factory, in the production of our first major project for Netmarble US' publishing efforts has been nothing short of phenomenal. To top it off, Ja Morant is a true star, and we're beyond excited to have him on board for the upcoming launch of NBA Ball Stars." "Through NBA Ball Stars, we'll bring a fresh new gaming experience to the hands of fans around the world," said Matt Holt, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at the NBA. "The game is a fun and easy way to enjoy NBA basketball anywhere, allowing fans to build their very own roster with their favorite players." "We are excited to bring this game to the fans and we look forward to growing this partnership," added Josh Goodstadt, Executive VP of Licensing for THINK450, the business subsidiary of the NBPA.