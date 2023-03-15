Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan Announced For PC & Consoles This Month Neverwinter: Menzoberranzan will officially be released for both PC and consoles at the same time on March 28th.

Gearbox Publishing and Cryptic Studios officially announced the 25th module for Neverwinter, called Menzoberranzan, is getting released in a couple of weeks. This will be a major update that brings in the conclusion of the two-part storyline and campaign written by R.A. Salvatore and Geno Salvatore, first introduced during Northdark Reaches. This brings players to Menzoberranzan for the first time, home to the legendary D&D character Drizzt Do'Urden. All of this has been inspired by the trilogy book series, The Way of the Drow, as you'll encounter places and characters from the final two books. We got more info below as the module will be released on March 28th for both PC and console versions.

"Following the events of Northdark Reaches, Jarlaxle Baenre, leader of the Bregan D'aerthe mercenary company, has returned to the legendary City of Spiders, Menzoberranzan, after being reunited with the illustrious scout Braelin Janquay. The stench of civil war looms on the horizon, and rumors of a long-forgotten artifact threaten to turn the tides in Lolth's favor. The Underdark will succumb to chaos if such power falls into the wrong hands. To stop the civil war from becoming a reality, you'll need to join the ex-drider forces of the Blaspheme and delve into the darkness once more to save the great city of Menzoberranzan!"

"Heroes brave enough to answer Jarlaxle Baenre's call for aid will discover plenty of new content within Neverwinter, including the new Menzoberranzan Adventure Zone. For surviving the deadly streets of the famed drow city, players will need to avoid drow patrols and evade assassins that await you. While exploring this region of the Underdark, expect to discover new quests, encounter both friend and foe in challenging battles – including heroic encounters — and unearth epic rewards as you explore epic locations across Menzoberranzan in the Underdark of Faerûn."

"In celebration of Neverwinter's 10-year anniversary, Dungeons & Dragons fans and Neverwinter players alike can challenge the beholder deity Gzemnid and claim rare treasures. After being drawn to the power of a powerful artifact of calamitous potential, the Eye of Odran, Gzemnid has taken physical form within his reliquary and eagerly awaits those brave and foolish enough to face a beholder god. Along with this trial, quality-of-life improvements, such as balancing updates to companions, new Insignia-specific updates to the mount system, and new rewards for all appointment store events, will be included in the new module."