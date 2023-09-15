Posted in: eSports, Games, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K24

New $1M NBA 2K24 Championship Series Announced

The NBA 2K24 Championship Series has been announced as One Up is giving someone a chance to win $1m just by being the best at the game.

Onw Uo revealed this week they will launch a new esports series with the reveal of the $1M NBA 2K24 Championship Series this fall. Players will have a chance to qualify for entry in one of the online events, which will then give us a top 16 who will compete for the title in the Winter. What's more, several smaller in-person events will be held hosted by a different member of almost every NBA team in the league, as you'll be able to compete for the big prize. All of it will be held via the game's app, as we have more detail about how to take part in it below.

"The initial 20 online qualifying tournaments will each be hosted by an NBA star and will take place from September 23 to January 20. From there, the real adventure begins. The top 16 finalists of each qualifier tournament will earn $20,000, while the 16 runners-up will earn $4,000 each, and 3rd and 4th place will earn $500 each. The top 16 finalists will advance to compete in an online tournament on February 3-4. These final four will be flown to Miami to compete in the One Up x NBA 2K24 Championship, taking place on February 15. Among the 16 finalists, the winner will earn $250,000, 2nd place will take home $100,000, 3rd and 4th place $50,000 each, and 5th through 8th $25,000 each. All along this journey, players will meet their NBA heroes. In addition to the main tournament, additional NBA players will host exhibition matches, each with a $10,000 prize pool, with the winner earning $8,000, 2nd place $1,000, and 3rd and 4th place $500 each. Fans can compete in both the exhibitions and qualifiers on a first-come, first-serve registration."

One Up x NBA 2K24 Championship Series QUALIFIER schedule with the featured NBA star host:

9/23 – Donovan Mitchell – Cleveland Cavaliers

– Cleveland Cavaliers 9/30 – Paul George – LA Clippers

– LA Clippers 10/7 – Jamal Murray – Denver Nuggets

– Denver Nuggets 10/14 – Cade Cunningham – Detroit Pistons

– Detroit Pistons 10/21 – Deandre Ayton – Phoenix Suns

– Phoenix Suns 10/28 – Khris Middleton – Milwaukee Bucks

– Milwaukee Bucks 11/4 – John Collins – Utah Jazz

– Utah Jazz 11/11 – Karl-Anthony Towns – Minnesota Timberwolves

– Minnesota Timberwolves 11/18 – Seth Curry – Dallas Mavs

– Dallas Mavs 11/25 – Patrick Beverley – Philadelphia 76ers

– Philadelphia 76ers 12/2 – Anfernee Simons – Portland Trail Blazers

– Portland Trail Blazers 12/9 – Terry Rozier – Charlotte Hornets

– Charlotte Hornets 12/30 – Jalen Brunson – New York Knicks

– New York Knicks 1/6 – Brandon Ingram – New Orleans Pelicans

– New Orleans Pelicans 1/13 – Mike Conley, Jr. – Minnesota Timberwolves

– Minnesota Timberwolves 1/20 – Tyrese Haliburton – Indiana Pacers

One Up x NBA 2K23 Championship Series EXHIBITION schedule with the featured NBA host:

10/11 – Dorian Finney-Smith – Brooklyn Nets

– Brooklyn Nets 11/1 – Andre Drummond – Chicago Bulls

– Chicago Bulls 11/22 – Andrew Wiggins – Golden State Warriors

– Golden State Warriors 12/13 – De'Anthony Melton – Philadelphia 76ers

To qualify for the One Up x NBA 2K24 Championship Series, participants must be residents of the U.S. and D.C. (excluding Arizona) and be 13 years or older, must have a valid One Up account, have access to NBA 2K24 on PS5 or Xbox X/S, have internet access and access to a PSN ID with the PS Plus Service or an Xbox X/S with a gamertag and the Xbox Gold service. Participants will log in to their Play One Up account on iOS or Android, click on the "NBA 2K" community icon, and follow the prompts to register. Eligible players may participate in one or more of the sixteen (16) qualifying tournaments that begin on September 23, 2023, at 3:00 PM Eastern Time. Registration for the qualifying tournaments is available beginning September 14, 2023, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. Registration for each qualifier tournament will close one (1) hour prior to the start time.

