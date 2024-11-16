Posted in: Fulqrum Games, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamate, New Arc Line

New Arc Line Reveals Playable Technological Classes

Fulqrum Publishing revealed new info about the playable technological classes coming to New Arc Line when it arrives this month

Article Summary Discover New Arc Line's world where technology and magic intersect in a post-Mago-Technology era.

Explore three unique classes: Diesel Engineer, Steam Mechanic, and Tesla Scientist.

Each class offers specialized skills, granting epic abilities rivaling magic.

New Arc Line enters Early Access on Steam this November 26th.

Developer Dreamate and publisher Fulqrum Publishing revealed three new technological classes for New Arc Line, which will be playable when it arrives in Early Access on Steam. The game is set in a particular universe where a lot of magic and technology cross over with each other, so the three classes embody a lot of the technical side of things in different ways, which will have branching paths for your character to become more powerful over time. We have the full rundown from the devs below as the game comes to Early Access on November 26.

New Arc Line – Technological Classes

In New Arc Line, the world has moved beyond the Mago-Technology wars, and science and engineering have become the ruling principles. This triumph catapulted the Technologists to power, and nothing stood in the way of industrialization and inventors replaced sorcerers as the ones shaping the world and society alike. Steamboats took over the seas, zeppelins conquered the skies and wands and magical staves were surpassed by guns, grenades and other technological implements of death. But trouble is brewing beneath the surface. The rise of a new invention, automatons, has led to massive layoffs in industrial plants, leaving countless families without a source of income. Ironically, the very workers who once cheered for the suppression of mages are now being crushed by the wheels of the technological revolution they helped create.

Industrialists still promise a bright future, and who knows – perhaps they will turn the world into a utopia in the end. But as of the beginning of the story of New Arc Line, the poor, the tired, and the huddled masses still yearn to be free, and it seems that one form of tyranny has simply replaced another. Nevertheless, talented enthusiasts can still make their dreams come true, even in this rapidly evolving world – if they show a real work ethic, that is! Opportunities abound in three technological areas: Tesla, Diesel, and Steam. Each field requires a unique skill set from its practitioners, but it gives them access to specialized weapons and equipment, granting them powerful abilities that are on par with actual magic. In the game, this translates into the option to select out of three playable technological classes:

Diesel Engineer: Often seen sporting leather coats with many pockets and utility belts to store the tools they need for their constant tinkering, Diesel Engineers are experts in firearms and skilled creators of cutting-edge diesel gadgets – you never know when a Jetpack might come in handy to bail you out of a tight spot!

Steam Mechanic: These are the most hands-on of the technological classes, preferring to face any problem and obstacle head-on. To that end, they utilise the awesome strength of highly reliable steam engines, powering wearable gear that enhances their own physical abilities; the most skilled Mechanics construct and operate full steam-powered exoskeletons, transforming into nigh-unstoppable behemoths when the need arises to bash some skulls in!

Tesla Scientist: Practitioners of the most mysterious, almost ethereal of the technological disciplines can often be seen with strange, buzzing and sparkling instruments strapped to their bodies, nervously fidgeting as they strive to control lightning itself. The more superstitious folk would say that Tesla Scientists are playing with powers beyond their understanding that are better left alone, but the most accomplished of these scholars are rumored to be able to even reanimate lifeless bodies – what could go wrong?

