New Automation Game Chocolate Factory Announced For June

Tbjbu2 will release a free prologue for their new automation game, Chocolate Factory, in the next few weeks, as the game arrives in June.

Indie game developer and publisher Tbjbu2 has revealed a brand-new first-person automation game, Chocolate Factory, set to arrive this June. This is basically a game of "what would happen if Willy Wonka set up his own shop somewhere in the middle of nowhere and made all of his candy outdoors?" You'll set up systems to make different kinds of confectionaries and send them into production, as you make sure everything is going according to plan. The game will release a prologue on May 28 on Steam, followed by the main game sometime in June.

Chocolate Factory

In Chocolate Factory, harness the world's delectable resources to construct intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Watch your production lines hum as you automate tasks and unlock new technologies through a comprehensive tech tree. Utilize drones for optimized transportation, ensuring your factory runs like a well-oiled, chocolate-producing machine. Explore this candy-coated world and your sprawling factory in sweet style with tools like jump pads, gliders, and jetpacks. However, the world isn't all sunshine and lollipops. Be mindful of the not-so-sweet denizens. Gingerbread men, marshmallows, and cookie monsters may look cute, but they pack a punch!

Deliciously Efficient: Exploit the world's sugary resources to build intricate factories with interconnecting conveyor belts. Automate production for maximum efficiency, and witness the world transform as your factories expand.

Confectionary Construction: Unwind and unleash your creativity by constructing sprawling castles and customizing them with various colors. Pre-made building pieces make it easy to bring your vision to life.

Sweet Travel Options: Traverse the open world in style! Utilize jump pads for quick bursts of height, soar through the air with a glider, or activate your jetpack for a birds-eye view of your confectionary empire. Factory boots provide an extra jump for navigating uneven candy landscapes.

Tasty Tech Tree: Follow a comprehensive tech tree to unlock new production methods, advanced machinery, and delightful upgrades.

