Posted in: Games, Tencent Interactive Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Fate Trigger: The Novita, Saroasis Studios

New Battle Royale Game Fate Trigger: The Novita Announced

A new battle royale game is on the way to PC and consoles from Tencent Games, as Fate Trigger: The Novita will be coming out next year

Article Summary Fate Trigger: The Novita is coming to PC and consoles in 2025 with 3D anime hero-based tactical shooter gameplay.

Players combat on floating islands, uncovering secrets as "The Awakener" in solo or team modes.

Features anime heroes with unique skills, top-tier visuals from Unreal Engine 5, and dynamic sky-based terrain.

Offers weapon customization, fast-paced action, and a commitment to fair play with an advanced anti-cheat system.

Saroasis Studios, a subsidiary developer of Tencent Games, announced their latest title in the works with a new battle royale called Fate Trigger: The Novita. The game's core mechanics will have it play like a 3D anime hero-based tactical shooter, aiming to be a free-to-play title, set to be released sometime in 2025. The team will be running a closed beta in the near future, which you can sign up for on Steam. We have more info and the trailer above as we wait to learn more in the months to come.

Fate Trigger: The Novita

The world has been fragmented into floating islands, threatened by a spreading Paleblight disaster that could destroy the battlefield at any moment. Players are chosen as "The Awakener" and will embark on a mission to uncover the deep-seated secrets of this new world and shoot to ultimate victory. Players can also fight solo or team up while venturing into aerial battlefields, where they can scavenge, craft the best weapons, unleash their shooting prowess, and dominate their opponents.

Anime Heroes Storm the Battle Royale Arena – Choose from a diverse roster of anime heroes, each equipped with distinctive skills, unique abilities, and breathtaking 3D visuals. Whether players decide to be a timid bunny who builds pixel fortresses or an elegant scout who dazzles foes with deadly mist and charm, there's a hero to suit every playstyle.

Choose from a diverse roster of anime heroes, each equipped with distinctive skills, unique abilities, and breathtaking 3D visuals. Whether players decide to be a timid bunny who builds pixel fortresses or an elegant scout who dazzles foes with deadly mist and charm, there's a hero to suit every playstyle. Form A Squad, Dominate the Battlefield – Dive into a fast-paced shooter where anime heroes can be tailored to various combat styles. With the ability to strategically respawn and transfer with easier difficulty for seamless accessibility, Fate Trigger: The Novita offers players full weaponry customization with the integration of the immersive gun-chip system and treats players to the intense, gripping action of a short time-to-kill for maximum fun.

Dive into a fast-paced shooter where anime heroes can be tailored to various combat styles. With the ability to strategically respawn and transfer with easier difficulty for seamless accessibility, Fate Trigger: The Novita offers players full weaponry customization with the integration of the immersive gun-chip system and treats players to the intense, gripping action of a short time-to-kill for maximum fun. A Stunning 3D Visual-audio Combat Spectacle – Powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5, the top-tier 3D rendering technology brings each hero to life. Experience realistic and satisfying gunplay, spectacular ultimate abilities, and seamless movement interactions in a vibrant and immersive shooting combat environment.

Powered by the latest Unreal Engine 5, the top-tier 3D rendering technology brings each hero to life. Experience realistic and satisfying gunplay, spectacular ultimate abilities, and seamless movement interactions in a vibrant and immersive shooting combat environment. Multi-Dimensional Sky Islands: Your Ultimate Playground – In the dynamic world of floating islands, players can absorb themselves in the thrill of interacting with diverse terrain mechanisms. Use portals, gliders, hover cars, and mysterious updrafts to explore and navigate between islands.

In the dynamic world of floating islands, players can absorb themselves in the thrill of interacting with diverse terrain mechanisms. Use portals, gliders, hover cars, and mysterious updrafts to explore and navigate between islands. Commitment to Fair Competitive Play – The core principles of Fate Trigger: The Novita are a commitment to fair competitive play and a zero-tolerance stance on cheating. Penalties, reporting, and appeals are managed promptly and supported by an advanced AI anti-cheat system and a vast database of cheating patterns.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!