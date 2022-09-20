New Board Game Olé Guacamole Will Be Released October 19th

Hachette Boardgames announced that they will be releasing their latest board game, Olé Guacamole, which will be out next month. This is a brand new memory and mental challenge title that will see how good of a wordsmith you are, as you will be trying to connect different words together without certain letters. The game will have a player pick a word and then lay a random card on the table with a letter or sets of letters in it. It will then be the next player's turn to try and come up with a word that doesn't contain any of the letters on the table while also picking a word connected to the last one spoken. The game will launch on October 19th via their online shop and other retailers, going for $13.

Take turns saying a word that does not contain any of the letters visible on the table … and which is related to the previous word! It gets hard, because we add a letter to each turn! Each turn, the active player draws a card showing a letter and puts it on the table next to the previous ones. They now have 12 seconds to find a word thematically linked to the one told by the previous player which doesn't contain any of the letters shown on the cards already drawn. If they succeed, it is the next player's turn. But if they fail to do so, they take all the cards drawn so far and the next player starts over. Simple Rules: Players can devour the easy-to-learn rules and start playing in just one minute!

Spicy Gameplay: Olé cards spice up gameplay with direction changes, targeted players, and skipped turns.

Word Association: Word game fans wil lcrave this unique letter-elimination and word-association challenge.