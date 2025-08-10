Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Empty Bottle, Nice To Yeet You, The Colab

New Brawler Game Nice To Yeet You Announced

A brand-new brawling game in on the way, as Nice To Yeet You will let you and your friends battle each other in different modes

Article Summary Nice To Yeet You is a new two-button brawler game featuring fast-paced, momentum-based battles.

Play as unique shapes in online or local multiplayer, with modes ranging from 1v1 to 8v8 Mayhem.

Master quick matches, use timing and strategy, and yeet your opponents out of stylized arenas.

Customize your fighter, watch global replays on BOUNCE TV, and hone skills in single player mode.

Indie game developer Empty Bottle and publisher The CoLab have revealed a brand-new brawler game they're calling Nice To Yeet You. The game will have you playing as innocuous shapes with some personality, fighting against each other in a slew of different modes. Whether that be 1-v-1 or in multiplayer, as they have created some awesome scenarios for people to fight in. The game has no timetable for a release yet, so for now, enjoy the trailer and info here while we wait for more news.

Nice To Yeet You

Nice To Yeet You keeps things simple as there are no complex move sets or layered mechanics, just quick matches and a strong focus on timing and momentum. Each round unfolds in a stylised arena where players jump, freeze midair and send one another flying with well-placed throws. The action is fast and unpredictable, but there is just enough control to reward quick thinking and clever movement. As more players get their hands on the game, they begin to read their opponents, find openings, and look for ways to control each match. There is little to hide behind, which gives each decision more weight.

Nice To Yeet You is a game that is suited for casual play, but has the mechanics to encourage something more competitive. Take on your friends in local or online multiplayer and show them who's boss in fast-paced and intense battles. Bounce against your opponents, throw them against the wall, and make the box rotate. Freeze to defend from dangerous attacks and find all the endless opportunities to yeet your enemies into oblivion in this brawler you don't want to miss. It's brawler time: to win, throw your opponent outside the screen!

Two-button brawler game

Classic 1v1 battles with rounds and lives

4v4 CHAOS Mode for party games!

8v8 MAYHEM mode for when chaos just isn't enough!

Couch co-op multiplayer

Online multiplayer

Timed battles (score as much as you can in a limited amount of time)

Single Player Mode (so you can get ready for the brawl!)

BOUNCE TV – Watch replays from all over the world

Customise your Yeet with hats, moustaches and more!

