New City Builder Puzzle Game TerraScape Announced Check out the latest trailer for TerraScape as the city builder puzzle title will be coming out sometime this year.

Indie developer Bitfall Studios and publisher Toplitz Productions announced their latest game on the way with TerraScape. The game allows you to create your own dream city on a hexagonal plane, as you'll use cards to add buildings and expand your kingdom in a very specific area. As you go, you'll earn points and rewards for meeting certain tasks and accomplishments, but you'll need to make wise choices of where to put things as you go. The game is being planned for Early Access sometime in 2023, but for now, enjoy the trailer!

"In TerraScape you build your own dream city. Each pack of cards in TerraScape offers different buildings and ways to expand your city. Place your cards wisely in the game world to earn points and receive new cards as rewards. Turn by turn, round by round, you skillfully build and grow your city. The game offers several game modes, procedural maps, and exciting challenges. In Early Access, TerraScape will be expanded with more decks, maps, and game modes in the future. Each building has different influences, be it other buildings, natural resources, or the right terrain. Earn bonus points by collecting as many positive influences as possible, but beware: there are also negative influences!"

"By collecting points, you unlock new decks and buildings. Each deck consists of several building cards. Specialize by placing buildings of certain decks more often and cleverly, and thereby unlock more decks. If you place your buildings well, you can draw new cards. But always keep an eye on your strategy and plan which cards you really need. Otherwise, you may draw buildings that are not useful for your current planning. The unique map generator creates new maps with endless possibilities! Also, play handcrafted missions with increasing difficulty and show your friends and the world that you are the best player in the high score list. Let yourself be captivated by the unique graphic style and lovingly designed landscapes. You set the pace, so sit back and enjoy the view."