New Couch Co-Op Game Servonauts Announced For PC

Work with friends in the new couch co-op title Servonauts, as you push to make the best darn gas station in the middle of space

Build and optimize a space gas station with friends in chaotic four-player co-op gameplay.

Refine specific fuels to satisfy demanding space travelers or risk explosive consequences.

Play locally or via Steam Remote Play, with a demo available on Steam now.

Indie game developer MAXART Games and publisher Untold Tales have revealed their latest couch co-op title Servonauts, which is currently in the works for PC. The game has you, along with three of your friends, playing as a team of dedicated (and replaceable) gas station attendants as you attempt to make the place into one of the best in the entire region of space you happen to be in. The game currently doesn't have a release date, but it does have a demo you can play for free on Steam, along with the latest trailer you can check out above.

Servonauts

Servonauts is an absurd couch co-op gas station builder for 1-4 players. Team up as a group of disposable galactic blue-collar employees and build up a servo (that's Aussie for "gas station") in some rather questionable locations. As impatient space travelers demand service, you'll set up refineries, wrangle wobbly pipes, and mix the right fuels to avoid blowing your customers into stardust.

Build a Station and Pipeline: To fuel cars, you'll need Astroil's patent-pending pipe technology! These wobbly, physically-simulated pipes can bend and stretch to get fuel where you need it. They're even partially lava-resistant (unlike the Servonauts)!

To fuel cars, you'll need Astroil's patent-pending pipe technology! These wobbly, physically-simulated pipes can bend and stretch to get fuel where you need it. They're even partially lava-resistant (unlike the Servonauts)! Refine the Right Fuels: When cars pull into your servo, they'll request specific types of fuel. Build machines to refine and combine fuels to create advanced recipes! But be careful—pumping the wrong fuel can have explosive consequences.

When cars pull into your servo, they'll request specific types of fuel. Build machines to refine and combine fuels to create advanced recipes! But be careful—pumping the wrong fuel can have consequences. Up to Four-Player Co-op: Play in single-player with in-game support, or grab your mates to jam it out as a duo, trio, or chaotic four-player quartet. Work with your team and optimize your logistics as you aim to collect all three gold stars. Steam supports local couch co-op and online play via Steam Remote Play, while the Switch supports local couch co-op.

