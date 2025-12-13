Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blossom Seeker, Little Retreat

New Cozy Productivity Game Little Retreat Announced

A new personal cozy productivity game called Little Retreat was announced this week, as you decorate and do tasks in your own tiny room

Indie game developer and publisher Blossom Seeker has revealed its latest game in development, as we got our first look at Little Retreat. This is a fun little title where you'll basically decorate your own tiny room and also do daily tasks to upkeep it. Manage it however you'd like with various tasks set to go off on various timers, so there's always something to do or something to recreate as seasons change and time passes. The game currently has no release date, but you can check out the trailer and information here while we wait for more details.

Little Retreat

Little Retreat is your personal, cozy productivity game. Set timers for real-life tasks and unlock items to decorate charming and wholesome rooms in locations inspired by places and legends from the Black Forest and southern Germany. This is a game for anyone who wants to stay productive while feeling calm and relaxed. Turn your tasks into a gentle, rewarding game, and watch your focus grow in a cozy space you design just for you. Whether you're studying or working, Little Retreat helps you stay on track while enjoying a peaceful, comforting atmosphere.

It's also a place to let your creativity shine. Build your very own cozy retreat, selecting from a variety of new items as you progress, and reward yourself with a soothing, creative ritual after a productive day. Snap and share photos of your rooms, and celebrate the little moments that make your space uniquely yours. Part focus tool and part interior design game, Little Retreat blends entertainment with self-motivation, rewarding you for making the most of your time!

Focus On Your Tasks: Pick from a variety of different timer modes, such as pomodoro or stopwatch, to help you go through your to-do list and daily tasks at your own pace. Customize your music, sound, time of day, weather, and overall mood to keep your mind clear while doing your real-life tasks and wrap your little world in a soothing, relaxing atmosphere.

Collect Rewards: Completing your tasks allows you to unlock charming pieces of furniture and decor for your room. Collect every item in your diary to discover the wholesome little stories behind each piece.

Create Your Own Individual Little World: Place your items freely to lovingly decorate your space just the way you like it, and create an individual, cozy environment that accompanies you while doing your real-life tasks. Place furniture, change colors, and make your place come to life. Rearrange your room as often as you want and use photo mode to share your designs with your friends.

Make New Friends: Own pets, interact with them, and enjoy their company while doing your tasks. Unearth secret stories and encounter friendly ghosts.

Discover Different Rooms: Unlock new rooms with unique sets of items, inspired by locations in the Black Forest and legends of southern Germany. Each room holds its own secrets, waiting for you to uncover them.

