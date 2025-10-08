Posted in: Games, Studio Wildcard, Video Games | Tagged: ARK: Survival Ascended, Fantastic Tames: Elderclaw, Valguero Ascended

ARK: Survival Ascended Receives New Valguero Ascended Content

ARK: Survival Ascended has released a free update called Valguero Ascended, bringing some older content back in a revitalized way

Article Summary Valguero Ascended update brings a revamped map to ARK: Survival Ascended, available now for free.

Explore ten distinct biomes, including Redwoods, White Cliffs, and the mysterious Aberration Trench.

Face off against the new Megaraptor, winner of the community creature vote, and classic Deinonychus.

Unlock the Elderclaw creature with the Lost Colony Expansion Pass for even more adventure and challenge.

Studio Wildcard released a brand-new update today for ARK: Survival Ascended, as players can get their hands on the new Valguero Ascended content. This is a totally free update where you can get a remastered Valguero map featuring new creatures in the form of the Megaraptor and Deinonychus. If you want to put more money into the game, you can also download Ethe lderclaw content as part of the Lost Colony Expansion Pass. We have more details abotu both below, along with a trailer showing the content off.

ARK: Survival Ascended – Valguero Ascended

In Valguero Ascended, the ultimate survival experience is sharper, wilder, and deadlier than ever across a vast, diverse world waiting to be explored. Here is where medieval legend and ancient memory intertwine – rolling highlands and towering White Cliffs lie in the shadow of crumbling relics long reclaimed by time. Joining this haunting landscape is the vicious new Megaraptor, a ruthless predator that now stalks prey alongside Valguero's classic Deinonychus.

Ten distinct biomes : From the glowing reimagined Tundra, where beauty veils lethal cold, to towering Redwoods, sweeping White Cliffs, dense jungles, frozen snowfields, pine and oak forests, and luminous deep-sea ocean, where the shadowed abyss of the Aberration Trench lies. Over 63 kilometers of new land and sea to explore!

: From the glowing reimagined Tundra, where beauty veils lethal cold, to towering Redwoods, sweeping White Cliffs, dense jungles, frozen snowfields, pine and oak forests, and luminous deep-sea ocean, where the shadowed abyss of the Aberration Trench lies. Over 63 kilometers of new land and sea to explore! Megaraptor – Winner of ARK's community creature vote, the Megaraptor is a free new creature for Valguero Ascended. Watch your backs, Survivors! Outwit the stealthiest hunter on the ARKS, and turn the hunter into the hunted in the epic new boss fight!

– Winner of ARK's community creature vote, the Megaraptor is a free new creature for Valguero Ascended. Watch your backs, Survivors! Outwit the stealthiest hunter on the ARKS, and turn the hunter into the hunted in the epic new boss fight! Deinonychus – A cliff-leaping predator whose sickle-shaped claws find prey with terrifying speed, tearing into the living as its victims struggle. Whether it's clinging to cliffs or clawing through your defenses, it's a creature you won't want to underestimate!

Fantastic Tames: Elderclaw

The Fantastic Tames: Elderclaw also debuts today, a free new creature for Survivors who own the Lost Colony: Expansion Pass and available separately after January. Lost Colony is the first all-original adventure for ARK: Survival Ascended, a journey into a frozen world where Survivors follow Mei Yin (voiced by Michelle Yeoh in ARK: The Animated Series) on a soul-searching quest deep into the chilling heart of darkness to find answers to long-buried secrets of ARK's past.

