New Daily Adventure Incense Brings Rare Spawns To Pokémon GO

A new kind of Incense is coming to Pokémon GO. Mobile developer Niantic Labs has announced details about the upcoming Daily Adventure Incense, which will be a daily free item allowing Trainers on the move to draw species not often seen as wild spawns in Pokémon GO. This feature is set to roll out this next week. Let's get into the details.

First up, check out the picture. This is actually more telling than the text to come. To the left, we see Paras. Paras is by no means a common spawn but isn't unheard of as a wild encounter. However, Rockruff has been a Raid/Egg-exclusive Pokémon since its introduction and, as such, has the Raid/Egg-only boosted Shiny rate. If we are going to see species like Rockruff popping off this Incense, this is going to be something Trainers will want to utilize every single day.

Here is what Niantic has to say about the new Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon GO:

To begin using Daily Adventure Incense, Trainers will first need to complete the associated Special Research. Trainers will receive one Daily Adventure Incense per day in their Item Bag and it is not counted towards the Item Bag limit. After use, the Daily Adventure Incense will be removed from their Item Bag until the next day. Daily Adventure Incense lasts 15 minutes and will attract wild Pokémon to the Trainer's location as long as they are moving. Trainers may also encounter Pokémon not frequently seen in the wild. Trainers will not be able to use another Incense while Daily Adventure Incense is active, and vice versa. If a Trainer has fewer than or exactly 30 total Poké Balls, Great Balls, and Ultra Balls, they will receive 30 Poké Balls upon activating their Daily Adventure Incense.

It remains to be seen what specific Pokémon will be drawn to this Daily Adventure Incense. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for observation.