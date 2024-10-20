Posted in: Counter-Strike 2, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ESL FACEIT Group

New Details Revealed For 2025 ESL Pro Tour Plans

New details were revealed this week for what's to come in the ESL Pro Tour in 2025, including a list of major events for the year

ESL FACEIT Group released the first set of details about the 2025 ESL Pro Tour, as they have mapped out the year of major events and more. The organization basically laid out everything they had planned for the calendar year, including both the Tour Championships and the Pro Tour Masters. We have the rundown for you below as there are a number of dates worth noting on here that lineup with some amazing events that will be hosting them as part of their programming.

The ESL Pro Tour for Counter-Strike 2025 Circuit

With Valve's updated operational guidelines for Counter-Strike esports in 2025, the EPT structure has been remodeled to meet the requirements. While aligning with the new requirements, EPT remains true to its core values and competitive spirit, ensuring that fans and players continue to experience the highest level of competition. More information on the upcoming changes is available here.

ESL Pro Tour Championships

EPT Championships are the pinnacle of the ecosystem, taking place twice a year. Featuring the 24 best teams from around the world, this is where the ultimate Champions are crowned and history is written. EPT Championships for 2025 include:

ESL Pro Tour Winter Championship

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Katowice 2025

January 29-February 9 / Katowice, Poland

The final three days of the competition will take place in front of a live audience in the iconic Spodek Arena.

The ticket sale starts on October 22, 2024 3pm CEST. Additional details like ticket types and prizes can be found here.

During the three live competition days, the event will be accompanied by the IEM Expo, taking place at the International Congress Center (MCK) in Katowice. The leading esports-centric and tech tradeshow will give esports and gaming enthusiasts an opportunity to enjoy additional activities, try out the latest in gaming and tech, and more.

ESL Pro Tour Summer Championship

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Cologne 2025

July 23-August 3 / Cologne, Germany

The final three days of the competition will be hosted live in the legendary LANXESS arena

The ticket sale starts on October 24, 2024 3pm CEST. Additional details like ticket types and prizes can be found here.

ESL Pro Tour Masters

EPT Masters competitions are the backbone of the ecosystem, top-tier competitors from around the globe battle it out on international stages to prove themselves in the race to be high enough in standings to make the EPT Championships each season. Masters-level IEM tournaments will see 16 teams competing, whereas ESL Pro League (EPL) will see 24 teams. From 2025, all EPT Masters matches will be played in a best-of-three series, except the Grand Final, which is best-of-five. More details, including locations and ticket sales, will be announced at a later date.

ESL Pro League Season 21: February 25-March 16 / Europe

IEM Spring 2025: April 21-27 / Location to be announced.

IEM Dallas 2025: May 19-25 / Dallas, Texas, USA

ESL Pro League Season 22: September 23-October 12 / Europe

IEM Chengdu 2025: November 3-9 / Chengdu, China

