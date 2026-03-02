Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Ballgame, Human Computer

New Developer Human Computer Reveals Debut Title Ballgame

Become the ball in the frantic ball-related platformer Ballgame, as the title will be released on Steam sometime later this year

Article Summary Human Computer debuts with Ballgame, a wild physics platformer set for release in late 2026.

Play as Dolf, a sentient golf ball, mastering platforming, trick shots, and chaotic obstacles.

Combines golf, pinball, and arcade elements for fast-paced, skill-based gameplay and tournaments.

Unlock upgrades, over 99 unique balls, and earn Figment currency in wild arcade minigames.

Brand-new indie game developer and publisher Human Computer has revealed their first title in the works called Ballgame. This is a chaotic physics platformer where you play a ball that can change forms, sizes, and speeds to navigate different levels, play mini-games, and shoot yourself all over the place like a game of pinball. We have more details about the title from the devs here, along with the debut trailer, as the team is aiming to release the title sometime in late 2026.

Ballgame

Golf like never before: Ballgame is the new ball game that's bonkers, chaotic, merciless, and rewarding. You don't hit the ball – you are the ball. Play as Dolf, a newly sentient golf ball smashing, bouncing, and grinding your way through high-stakes tournaments and physics-bending parlor games. At its core, Ballgame is simple: get from the tee to the hole in as few shots as possible. Simplicity becomes complex in handcrafted courses with platforming challenges, balancing precise shots, and controlled mayhem. Improve every swing and navigate obstacles and objects: spike off bumpers, grind on rails, float in a bubble, die on spikes, and control the chaos. Every shot is a kinetic reaction.

Ballgame is rewarding and ruthless. Master every shot, ride curves, bend the bounce, shape the roll, and dominate every tournament. Each stroke is a chance to improve and score higher on the leaderboard. We've smashed together the skills of every ball game: golf, pinball, pachinko, skee-ball… You name it. Precision is everything; but, happy accidents make every course fun to master. Stay on the ball, win tournaments, then test your mastery in the Parlor. It's filled with chaotic arcade-style minigames where precision meets probability. Each trip to the Parlor earns you Figment, Ballgame's currency. Ball so hard with customizations, upgrades, and over 99 balls to unlock and discover along the way.

