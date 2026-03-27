Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: co op, fantasy, rpg, Wayfinder Studios, Wyldheart

New Fantasy Co-Op Action RPG Wyldheart Announced

A new fantasy game has entered the realm made by former AAA developers, as Wyldheart was announced, coming to PC platforms

Article Summary Wyldheart is a new fantasy co-op action RPG from ex-AAA devs, coming soon to PC with crowdfunding planned.

Team up with up to 3 friends to explore dungeons, tackle unique stories, and roam a massive handcrafted world.

Create your hero with a classless system, 19 backgrounds, and unique skills in magic, weaponry, and survival.

Enjoy seamless 4-player drop-in/out co-op, cloud saves, and scalable campaigns designed for busy gamers.

Wayfinder Studios, a new developer made up of former AAA game makers, has revealed their latest game in the form of the fantasy co-op action RPG, Wyldheart. This is a title where you and up to three of your friends can join together in an adventure where you can take on dungeons, experience different stories, and traverse a massive world, all at your own leisure. With an emphasis on being there for players at any time when they're finally ready to get together around their busy schedules and have some fun for a few hours without a ton of setup.

We actually had the chance to play the game in a small session with some of the developers and had an amazing time with the early build, exploring a dungeon and fighting off slime creatures and some undead along the way. It's a really expansive game that knows exactly how dungeon crawlers, explorers, and even loot goblins like to play RPG titles, and it makes for a fun experience. We can't wait to see more of it to come. The game is going to start crowdfunding soon to help get it published, but for now, we have more info and a couple of videos about the title for you here.

Gather Your Friends and Explore The World of Wyldheart

Step into an eerily beautiful world, where you and your friends will face foes in a lovingly handcrafted realm with swordcraft, magic, and lore. Venture across planes near and far with up to 3 of your friends, skilling up your character through multiple campaigns that each last around 10 hours each. Take on quests sewn into the very fabric of the fallen Kingdom of Caerwyn: perfect for your game night with pals. For this story, you and your friends are not the chosen ones. Instead, you are a relatively unknown party, and your stories have yet to be told. Rewrite your fate in the way you design, and freely build your adventurer as you investigate rumors, explore long forgotten ruins, and survive the dangers threatening you and your friends.

Craft Your Hero: Choose who you are, who you've been, and who you will be. Are you a proud Freefolk, a little Mossling, a towering Grimhorn? Which one of the 19 backgrounds suits your character? And how will you build your character, when you can freely spread points between Adventuring, Survival, Dungeoneering, Weaponry, and Magic, in a completely classless system?

Choose who you are, who you've been, and who you will be. Are you a proud Freefolk, a little Mossling, a towering Grimhorn? Which one of the 19 backgrounds suits your character? And how will you build your character, when you can freely spread points between Adventuring, Survival, Dungeoneering, Weaponry, and Magic, in a completely classless system? Explore a Fallen Kingdom: Immerse yourself in a world rich with lore, where local villagers have lives, stories, and schedules of their own. Uncover quests by eavesdropping, deciphering rumors, and exploring. Gather materials, craft items, cook meals for your party, and upgrade your gear before continuing your adventure!

Immerse yourself in a world rich with lore, where local villagers have lives, stories, and schedules of their own. Uncover quests by eavesdropping, deciphering rumors, and exploring. Gather materials, craft items, cook meals for your party, and upgrade your gear before continuing your adventure! Scheduling Game Nights Has Never Been Easier: Play solo, or up to 4-player co-op with seamless drop-in/drop-out. Cloud-shared saves, group XP, and scaling difficulty mean the party can continue even if someone is offline, without anyone getting left behind. Designed for busy gamers, campaigns have around 10 hours of story and 15 hours of optional content!

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