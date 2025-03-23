Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paradox Rift, pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Paradox Rift in March 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient and Future-themed cards of Scarlet & Violet - Paradox Rift in March 2025.

Article Summary Discover how Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift cards are faring in March 2025's market surge.

Groudon Illustration Rare tops the list, defying odds by outperforming Special Illustration Rares.

Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare shows a strong climb, potentially overtaking Groudon's top spot.

Key cards like Plusle, Minun, and Yveltal nearly double in value, signaling a collector's market rally.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past few months, we've seen a huge surge of renewed interest in the hobby. Of course, there was massive hype during the Sword & Shield era around Alternate Arts, but the beginning of the Scarlet & Violet era saw a marked cool-down in the hobby. Now, it seems that the collector's market is going into hyper-drive once more, as attention to both current Scarlet & Violet sets as well as Sword & Shield sets soars. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift, which came out in November 2023, are doing now in March 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paradox Rift with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Groudon Illustration Rare 199/182: $99.22 Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare 253/182: $65.59 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 251/182: $60.48 Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare 245/182: $41.46 Steelix Illustration Rare 208/182: $36.29 Iron Valiant ex Special Illustration Rare 249/182: $34.43 Gholdengo ex Special Illustration Rare 252/182: $31.90 Yveltal Illustration Rare 205/182: $29.09 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $17.71 Golisopod ex Special Illustration Rare 246/182: $17.14 Minun Illustration Rare 194/182: $28.78 Plusle Illustration Rare 193/182: $26.31 Morpeko Illustration Rare 206/182: $24.59 Iron Hands ex Special Illustration Rare 248/182: $21.46

Groudon Illustration Rare, the top card of this set, increased by $16 last month. It's performing quite strong for an Illustration Rare because, remember, this isn't even a Special Illustration Rare. The SIRs are all more difficult to pull than this card, but yet it outperforms them in the market. Altaria ex Special Illustration Rare, however, is on the rise. It has nearly doubled its value since January and could, at this rate, eventually take the top spot. Similar trends were seen in other cards. Plusle Illustration Rare, Minun Illustration Rare, Yveltal Illustration Rare, Morpeko Illustration Rare, and Garchomp ex Special Illustration Rare all almost doubled their individual values from January. Also on the rise is Steelix Illustration Rare, which increased by $10.

