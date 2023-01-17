New Fire Emblem Engage Video Harkens Back To Older Titles Check out the latest video for Fire Emblem Engage as Nintendo compares the game to previous entries in the series.

Nintendo has released a new video ahead of the release of Fire Emblem Engage as they tickle a bit of nostalgia for all players. The video is pretty entertaining as you're getting what is essentially a tutorial in the game without them telling you exactly how to play it. But the key thing about this is that they are making references to many Fire Emblem titles from the past. The game incorporates a lot of elements from different entries in the franchise, so the team is showing them all off in this video as a demonstration that this is a "Fire Emblem for all." A little something for everyone. Which is a bit of clever marketing as they hope players who may have dropped off the series find something about this game they'd enjoy and will jump in to at least try it. You can enjoy the video down at the bottom and judge for yourself, as the game will be released for Nintendo Switch on January 20th, 2023.

"In a war against the Fell Dragon, four kingdoms worked together with heroes from other worlds to seal away this great evil. One thousand years later, this seal has weakened and the Fell Dragon is about to reawaken. As a Divine Dragon, use rich strategies and robust customization to meet your destiny – to collect Emblem Rings scattered across the world and bring peace back to the Continent of Elyos. Summon and fight alongside legendary heroes from past Fire Emblem games, like Marth and Celica, and add their power to yours in this new story. The turn-based, tactical battle system the Fire Emblem series is known for returns with a fresh cast of characters you can customize and Engage with to carefully craft your strategy."