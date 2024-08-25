Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fatbot Games, Gravelord

New FPS Game Gravelord Reveals New Details & Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming first-person shooter Gravelord, as the game looks to be coming out sometime in 2025

Article Summary Gravelord, a fast-paced FPS by Fatbot Games, launches in 2025 featuring retro Quake vibes and intense combat.

Play as Queedo, using a varied arsenal, a trusty shovel, and Tarot Cards to defeat the undead and boost abilities.

Hand-crafted levels with hidden secrets and a level editor allow players to create maps and design their episodes.

Enjoy a sassy protagonist, gun upgrades, spectral shovel dashes, and collect backstory comic book pages.

Indie game developer and publisher Fatbot Games have revealed new details about their latest game, Gravelord. This game looks pretty awesome as they have made a fast-paced first-person shooter that feels like old-school Quake, as you play a gravedigger taking out the spirits and creatures of the dead. As you go, you'll gain special abilities, as well as money to buy a bigger arsenal, all with the goal of taking out the man who killed your father. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game looks to be aiming for a 2025 release.

Gravelord

Gravelord is a fast-paced first-person shooter in the vein of Doom, Quake, and other great classics from the 90s. The main character, Queedo the Gravedigger, dumb as hell but strong as a horse, is out fighting against the armies of darkness with his trusty Total Uber Shovel. With a powerful, hard-hitting arsenal of guns at his disposal, each with unique effects that change the way he combats his foes, the minions of evil are set to ride a one-way ticket back to hell! Use special Tarot Cards that unlock new powers to help Queedo ease the souls of his enemies into the afterlife. Find perfect synergies and build your own unique deck of cards that fits your playstyle. Gravelord will also include a level editor that will allow players to create their own maps and even whole episodes when the full game launches!

Fast-Paced Combat: Run and jump around the levels like a complete badass, and smack the living crap out of enemies, using an arsenal of classical guns.

Run and jump around the levels like a complete badass, and smack the living crap out of enemies, using an arsenal of classical guns. Retro Level Design: Explore hand-crafted levels built for fun rather than realism that naturally guide you to your next objective. Find deviously hidden secrets and various power-ups.

Explore hand-crafted levels built for fun rather than realism that naturally guide you to your next objective. Find deviously hidden secrets and various power-ups. Badass Protagonist: We're bringing back the sassy remarks like Duke Nukem mixed with the rotten charisma of Frankenstein's monster.

We're bringing back the sassy remarks like Duke Nukem mixed with the rotten charisma of Frankenstein's monster. Tarot Cards: Collect magical cards to significantly boost your power and combat options, find the best synergies, and build up your own deck that fits your playstyle.

Collect magical cards to significantly boost your power and combat options, find the best synergies, and build up your own deck that fits your playstyle. Spectral Shovel: Dash around using your Shovel to get to places quickly and confuse your foes.

Dash around using your Shovel to get to places quickly and confuse your foes. Gun Upgrades: Upgrade your guns to unlock additional brutal fire modes and synergies.

Upgrade your guns to unlock additional brutal fire modes and synergies. Comic Book: Collect pages of a comic book to piece together the backstory of the game.

Collect pages of a comic book to piece together the backstory of the game. Level Editor: Use the integrated Level Editor to make levels or even whole episodes of your dreams.

