New Haunting Narrative Puzzle Game Corporeal Announced

Cold Out Interactive revealed their latest game in the works as we're getting a new narrative puzzle game called Corporeal

Article Summary Cold Out Interactive unveils Corporeal, a haunting narrative puzzle game with real-life horror mechanics.

Investigate a haunted family photo album to solve a paranormal mystery from the 1990s in New Zealand.

Enjoy tactile, analog interfaces and manipulate photos to unravel a non-linear horror narrative.

Discover hidden secrets and specters by altering the narrative through immersive retro gameplay puzzles.

Indie game developer and publisher Cold Out Interactive has revealed their latest game, as they working on a new haunting narrative puzzle title called Corporeal. The game plays with real-life images and some interesting horror mechanics as you attempt to solve a paranormal mystery within your own family. You are in possession of a haunted family photo album where you must piece together clues from an incident that took place decades ago. Being the lone survivor of unexplained events that took place in the 1990s, you'll go through several images and remnants of images to find the answers in an archive that was saved from your now-destroyed childhood home. A lot of what they have in play here is to mess with your mind on both linear and fact-finding gameplay, which is super interesting to us. We have more details about the game below, as well as the trailer above, as the game is currently in development with no immediate plans for any kind of release.

Corporeal

Corporeal is a paranormal mystery narrative puzzle game where you piece together a haunted family photo album. As the sole survivor of unexplained events in the mid-90s, you search for answers in an archive of photographs rescued from the ruins of your childhood home. Manipulate the past, encounter spectres and map your cursed family history. Corporeal features an incredible, documentary-style aesthetic, and tactile, analog-inspired interfaces and gameplay interactions – which really make you feel as though you are snooping through an ill-fated family's photo archive.

Unravel a mystery set in late-90s New Zealand captured with live-action photography.

Navigate a series of immersive retro analog interfaces.

Manipulate photographs in tactile, minimalist puzzles, where you combine images of the past to create new scenes.

Solve non-linear puzzles, alter the narrative, and discover hidden secrets and specters.

