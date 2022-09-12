New Horror Co-Op Game Macabre Museum Announced

Indie developer and publisher Different Monster has announced a brand new co-op horror title called Macabre Museum. The game boasts that they will be taking you to the limits of time and space as you walk through a museum that allows you to venture across eons to places like Mesoamerica and Eygpt back when they were at the height of civilization. However, not all is as it seems as you, along with up to three other players, will encounter dangers lurking around every corner. The game has no release window at the moment, but you can check out more about it in the trailer below.

It's late in the evening and the museum has closed. Play as one of four characters: an archaeologist, influencer, private investigator, and journalist who have all been locked in. Trapped together, you must navigate a terrifying tour through time as you venture into the now living exhibits, discover secrets from the past, and find a way to escape before you become ancient history. Join a group of up to 4 players and keep your wits about you as you traverse through the rapidly changing environments of the museum. Defend yourself against both man and monster; picking up tools, weapons, and items along the way. Unlock new skills, heighten your chances of survival, and escape the growing nightmare inside.

From historic environments to the museum's claustrophobic halls, you never know what challenge or terror lurks around the corner. Overcome the myriad of conundrums and puzzles that the museum thrusts upon you; unlocking new locations, gaining access to hidden areas, and discovering the motivations of the powers that be, as well as the stories left behind by those who came before. Find your way through time and history as you visit scorching sands in Egyptian deserts, lush forests and overgrown Mesoamerican temples, trapped corridors of a Medieval castle under Siege, or the winding and twisting passages of a Grecian labyrinth. Each playthrough is a new and terrifying story as you step into a different randomised combination of events. Can YOU survive the night at the Macabre Museum?