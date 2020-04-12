New Job Listing Suggests Dead Island 2 Is Still Alive Somehow

Somehow, after all this time, it appears Dead Island 2 is still an active project, despite several studios nearly ending it along the way. This game has basically been the hot potato or constant albatros of the industry for nearly a decade. Originally developed by Techland, they dumped the game off to Deep Silver so they could keep working on Dying Light. The game then went to Yager, who spent two years on it before they were dropped from the project due to the two companies not agreeing on a vision. Sumo Digital then took over for another couple of years until that fell through in 2019. THQ Nordic, who oversees Deep Silver, then passed the game off to Dambuster Studios, a subsidiary of Deep Silver, where its been ever since. Now the new job listing you see below suggests they're still making Dead Island 2. You can read about the job below as they are now looking for an Art Director, meaning they're still probably nowhere near finishing this game.

"The City of Angels is now the city of the undead. And so we need you to lead our art team as they create the sun-soaked backdrop to a full-scale zombie apocalypse set across the iconic Californian city for the next installment in the world-renowned Dead Island franchise. This is a fantastic opportunity for you to further your career by leading the art direction on a ground-breaking title for current and future platforms at a genuinely progressive and forward-thinking studio. Do you have proven experience in leading world-class art teams to deliver AAA console focused titles? If so, then we have your next challenge waiting…

Who Should Apply? No two Dambusters are created the same, and so we have a tight-knit crew from all backgrounds and walks of life working as a part of our in-house art department. We value Inclusivity and Diversity within the workplace and so we recently took the pledge towards Raising the Game. If you feel that you have the skills, knowledge, and experience required to lead our art team, then we definitely want to hear from you, but here are some of the things that we always like to see."