New Kaskade Items Will Be Coming To Rocket League

Psyonix revealed this week that they will be adding new Kaskade items to the Rocket League Item Shop next week. According to the dev team, they will be sold in a bundle and include a variety of items, including Decals and Wheels for you to customize your cars out with and make them a little more unique on the field. As you can see from the example below, you're getting some graphic wheels as well as some neon and graphic coloring on the body itself. The Kaskade bundle continues their collaboration with the Season 2 headliner and Grammy-nominated producer Kaskade, in partnership with Monstercat. Throughout the Season, the company has partnered to release four songs in-game from Kaskade's Reset EP, all specifically created for the game. They look pretty awesome and will definitely make you stand out to your teammates. You can read a little bit more about it down below as we wait for them to come out and find out what the price tag on them will be.

Outfit your car with items worthy of a Kaskade concert. The Kaskade bundle will be available for a limited time for 1000 Credits and includes the Huntress-inspired Octane and Dominus Decals, two sets of painted Kaskade Wheels (Orange and Cobalt), and Kaskade's latest hit "Miles To Go" as a Player Anthem. Plus, for those looking for something extra special, Titanium White Kaskade Wheels will be sold separately in the Item Shop for a limited time starting March 26! Check out all the items in the slideshow below. Kaskade's Player Anthems will also make their way back in the Item Shop for one day only on March 29! So, if you missed "Flip Reset," "Solid Ground," or "Closer" when they were first available, you'll get another chance later this month.