New Making Of Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar Video Released

Funko Games and Prospero Hall have released a new making-of video for Jurassic World: The Legacy Of Isla Nublar. The video has several designers for the game sit down and discuss the work that went into making this game, from the design of the map to the inserts and pamphlets to the dinosaur figures you play with. One of the coolest aspects was finding out that they took the original figures from the films and used those to create the scaled models that you see in the game. meaning when you paint these figures, they are as close to details as you can get from the original design so you have a perfect replica to work with. Enjoy the video and the additional info from Prospero down below.

In this new "making of" Jurassic World: The Legacy of Isla Nublar video, Prospero Hall creators discuss how they tapped into old issues of Scientific American, adventure magazines, and movie monster posters. The result was a game that has a distinct 1950s pulp fiction vibe. In addition to the inspiration from fictional materials, the game's board is inspired by Hawaiian tourism pamphlets and maps from the same era – giving it an authentic and whimsical vintage charm. "We wanted the game to feel like a dead stock game from mid-century where it hadn't been opened yet, but was printed back then," explains Product Designer Jordan Chritenson.

Every component of the game (board, stickers, cards) propels the player deeper into the experience. And, yet it's the dinosaur miniatures that are sure to stun Jurassic World fans and board game geeks alike. The eye-catching miniatures of Jurassic World: Legacy of Isla Nublar aren't just statues of dinosaurs – they are bursting from the movie screen and onto your living room table. Prospero Hall used the same models from Industrial Light & Magic, the famed Special FX studio that worked on the Jurassic World movies, to help craft the designs for these minis. Each of these dinosaur miniatures appear in their most iconic scenes from the films. The T. rex is breaking through the fence on a rainy night, the Velociraptors are bursting through the kitchen doors and the Brachiosaurus is lifting its head regally above the tree canopy. All 12 dinosaur miniatures feature the same attention to detail and promise to become collectibles and a delight to those who like paint and customize.