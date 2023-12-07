New Minecraft Novel Released This Week For The Holidays

Posted in: Books, Games, Minecraft, Pop Culture, Video Games | Tagged: Minecraft: The Outsider, Random House, Random House Worlds

Random House Worlds has a new Minecraft novel on the market as Minecraft: The Outsider has officially been released this week.

Random House Worlds has released a new Minecraft novel this week, as you can now pick up Minecraft: The Outsider online and at book stores. The book has been written by Danica Davidson, the critically acclaimed author who has penned nineteen books for young readers. This latest venture adds a new middle-grade adventure novel based on the video game franchise that has been filled with valuable life lessons for problem-solving skills, sustainability, and more revolving around an original story. We have more info about the book below.