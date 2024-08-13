Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Maschinen-Mensch, Mother Machine

New Multiplayer Action Title Mother Machine Announced

Mother Machine, a new chaotic multiplayer action-platformer/RPG hybrid, will be coming to PC and consoles sometime next year

Set in a future alien planet, players control chaos gremlins created by an AI to explore and survive.

Features procedurally-designed caves, drop-in multiplayer for up to four players, and vast range of mutations.

Dive into an engaging narrative exploring technology, loneliness, and family in a silly, soulful world.

Indie game developer and publisher Maschinen-Mensch revealed their latest game on the way today with the unveiling of Mother Machine. The team is really hyping the game being built using Unreal Engine 5, as they have created an RPG that melds together action-platformer and multiplayer mechanics into this new kind of title. You'll play as creatures created by the title construct, used to explore a new alien planet and see everything it has to offer while also trying to survive. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be out sometime in 2025 for PC and consoles.

Set thousands of years in the future, Mother Machine takes place on a distant planet once colonized by humans but since abandoned. Left behind by her creators, an Artificial Intelligence faced a problem: without a purpose, she needed to find a way to protect her digital mind from breaking under the burden of being forever alone. Her solution was to create a creature that she could take care of. True rascals with an affinity for mischief and chaos, these little gremlins were bioengineered by their mother to withstand and survive a harsh alien environment. 3D-printed from the organic filament by their godlike Mother Machine, these creatures are tasked to collect and explore a vast cave network of a mysterious alien planet, brimming with biodiversity and peculiar life forms — but the further the gremlins venture, the more they find out about the dark secrets of the planet's history and the true ambitions of their mechanical mother.

Control a colorful chaos gremlin capable of seamlessly running, climbing, and leaping through intricate procedurally-designed alien caves, where no one playthrough is the same.

Extend and deepen the active abilities of their gremlins with a vast range of mutations, altering gameplay to suit their preferred playstyle and desired difficulty.

Join games at any time with easy drop-in multiplayer for up to four players, increasing the levels of both chaos and competition.

Share the experience with friends of all skill levels, as the game's balanced co-op mechanics allow expert players to join together with novices, making the mania more accessible.

Enjoy a silly, soulful world and an engaging narrative about the limits of technology, the nature of loneliness & the power of family.

Experience unique and personal moments created by emergent gameplay, endlessly replayable generative levels & satisfying progression.

