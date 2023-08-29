Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arco, Despelote, Panic Games, Thank Goodness You're Here!, Time Flies

Everything Revealed During The Panic Games Showcase 2023

The Panic Games Showcase was held this morning, showing off multiple games at PAX West this weekend, and more games on the way.

Indie game publisher Panic Games decided to hold a special showcase this week ahead of PAX West, highlighting what they will have to show at the event and what's on the way. We got a good look at four games this morning, as we saw longer previews for Despelote, Arco, Thank Goodness You're Here, and Time Flies. The last of which on that list Panic revealed they have taken over publishing duties for. While they didn't show anything, we learned that Okomotive is working on a new title, as well as House House Games, who brought you Untitled Goose Game. Enjoy the stream below as they'll be at PAX from September 1st-4th.

Thank Goodness You're Here!

Thank Goodness You're Here! is a comedy slapformer, which unfolds over time as the players' exploration and antics leave their mark on the strange town of Barnsworth. With each completed odd job, new areas of the town open up, stranger and stranger tasks become available, and the clock ticks towards our salesman's big meeting. The town's colorful inhabitants are brought to life with vibrant hand-drawn animation, fully voiced dialogue, and wall-to-wall double entendres.

Despelote

Despelote is a soccer game about people. Get immersed in the streets and parks of Quito through the eyes and ears of eight-year-old Julián. Dribble, pass, and shoot your soccer ball around town, and see what happens when you kick it someone's way. Feel the city change as Ecuador comes closer than ever to qualifying for the World Cup.

Arco

Enter the breathtakingly beautiful world of Arco, a unique tactical action game where your decisions shape the story. Journey through lush forests, sweeping plains, and scorching deserts as you guide four unlikely heroes in their vendetta against the Red Company gang. Battle warriors of different nations, fend off greedy colonizers, and slay monstrous creatures as you voyage across this enchanted land. Change your fate, one move at a time. Arco's development is fueled by a talented global team: Polish pixel artist Franek Nowotniak, Australian game developer Max Cahill, Spanish composer and sound designer José Ramón "Bibiki" García, and Mexican industry veteran Antonio "Fáyer" Uribe. Arco is set to release in 2024 on PC.

Time Flies

In Time Flies, you're a fly – your life is short, but your bucket list is long! Learn an instrument, read a book, become rich, get drunk, or make someone smile. And if you don't feel like pursuing your goals, you can just relax, clean your wings, and listen to music. Make the best of the time you have left, because we're all going to die.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!