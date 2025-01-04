Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Umbreon

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in December 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in December 2024.

Article Summary Explore the December 2024 values of Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies cards, featuring stunning Alternate Art designs.

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art leads with a value of $1,406.15, showing a modest monthly increase.

Rayquaza VMAX, Umbreon V, and Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art cards see a $50 boost in December values.

Learn about the impact of the 25th Anniversary and trends shaping Pokémon TCG's evolving markets.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in December 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,406.15 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $521.79 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $308.44 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $263.04 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $239.48 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $194.98 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $175.95 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $129.08 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $120.33 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $106.46 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $95.75 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $85.63 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 213/203: $46.96 Sylveon VMAX Rainbow Rare 211/203: $39.85 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $38.64

After a huge spike in value of about $400 in November, we are seeing a much more modest increase in value for this set's chase card, Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, in December 2024. Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art, Umbreon V Alternate Art, and Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art have both also increased by $50.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

