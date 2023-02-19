New Multiplayer RPG Doomsday Paradise Is Due Out This Summer Play a TTRPG without the dungeon master as Doomsday Paradise will be coming out for PC sometime in Summer 2023.

Indie developer and publisher Lemonade Flashbang announced their new game Doomsday Paradise will be released sometime this Summer. The team revealed the game during Friendship Games Week, as they presented a game that plays like D&D without the DM. Essentially offering up a chance for a multiplayer experience of a TTRPG that you can play on your own without needing to get someone to run the game, complete with an original story for you to play in the middle of a vacation. Enjoy the latest trailer down at the bottom as we now wait for a proper release date to be announced.

"Welcome to Sunset Town, home to gorgeous weather, some seriously hot townsfolk, and the coming apocalypse. ​This hilariously fun multiplayer RPG puts the choice to party or save the world in your hands; whether it's collecting sex toys, befriending serial killer bears, or fighting world-devouring monsters in card-based combat. But beware, in this spicy party game, every player's choice matters: affecting romance options, character builds, and narrative – with over 100 different endings to explore. Playing solo or with pals, Doomsday Paradise will provide hours of endless entertainment, replayability, and unbelievably saucy content. Doomsday Paradise is a goofy, competitive multiplayer RPG where you put off saving the world to party instead."

Fall in love with a diverse cast of characters , each with their own secrets and stories to discover. Or don't! Romance is entirely optional.

, each with their own secrets and stories to discover. Or don't! Romance is entirely optional. Discover more than 100 unique endings in a story that constantly evolves with the choices you make as a team.

in a story that constantly evolves with the choices you make as a team. Team up with up to 4 friends to battle fearsome demons and hit on hotties – competitively or in co-op, locally or online via Steam Remote Play.

to battle fearsome demons and hit on hotties – competitively or in co-op, locally or online via Steam Remote Play. Defeat demons with a card-based battle system using a different deck every single game.

using a different deck every single game. Talk to Sunset Town Locals to make connections and unlock items, power-ups, and skills to use in battle.