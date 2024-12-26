Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fine Work, Tethys Games

New Novel-Based Rhythm Game Fine Work Announced

Tethys Games revealed their new rhythm-based novel title Fine Work, which will be launching a crowdfunding campaign next year

Play as a sendshaper, crafting artifacts from memories while building relationships.

Dive into a branching narrative with unique characters and a diverse, original soundtrack.

Experience a science-fantasy world where your crafting skills influence the city's fate.

Indie game developer Tethys Games has revealed their latest game on the way, as they have a new visual novel rhythm game called Fine Work. This game is a mix between a rhythm game and a visual novel, as they will tell you a story about making beautiful, magical items out of the finest materials while you play in tune with the beats to make them. Right now, the game has no release window. They're going to do crowdfunding in early 2025, with a demo being released later in the year. For now, enjoy the animated trailer.

Fine Work

Fine Work is a slice-of-life rhythm game set in a strange and sometimes terrible world. As Gleamhold grows, so do its intrigues. Open your shop to the city, master the medium of memory – and get caught in the threads of fate. Featuring gorgeous hand-drawn art, a glittering original soundtrack, and innovative rhythm game design, Fine Work takes place in a science-fantasy setting – your new shop in Gleamhold. You'll play as a sendshaper, an artisan that receives memories and shapes them into artifacts. Throughout the game, you'll meet strange and lovely beings from all corners of a wild world. As you craft with memories, you'll build tender, striking relationships with each patron.

The relationships you make will shape what's to come. Fine Work's branching narrative starts as a classical slice-of-life, with shop talk and after-hours romps. As the days pass, converging forces threaten to destabilize the city – but, as in real life, the world keeps spinning. Your relationships will lend warmth, insight, and perhaps, in the end, some artful interventions. All characters in Fine Work use the gender-neutral pronoun hän, but their similarities end there. Each character's distinct personality extends to their music: themes vary in genre and tone, so clients' memories – explored via crafting beatmaps – feel uniquely theirs. Every track spans a twisting 3D space populated by memory fragments you'll navigate to the beat. Your crafting performance alters both the quality of the item and how the client regards you in turn – after all, they are seeking fine works.

