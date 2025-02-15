Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Expelled!, Inkle

New Overboard-Like Game Expelled! Announced For March Release

A new Overboard-inspired game is coming out next month, as Expelled! will be released for PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and iOS

Article Summary Expelled! launches March 12 for PC, Switch, and iOS, offering a thrilling Overboard-like experience.

Set in 1922 England, navigate Miss Mulligatawney's School to clear your name in a detective twist.

Become Verity Amersham, falsely accused of attempted murder. Can you find the real culprit or shift blame?

Experience a dynamic story-world where every choice matters. Trust and betrayal play critical roles.

Indie game developer and publisher Inkle has announced the release of a new game, as Expelled! is coming to PC, console, and mobile next month. This is a new Overboard-inspired title, in which a crime has happened, and everyone is blaming you for it. Will you be able to find out who actually committed the crime in this school, or will at least someone else take the blame? Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on March 12 for iOS, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam.

Expelled!

1922. Miss Mulligatawney's School for Promising Girls is one of the best boarding schools in England. You are Verity Amersham, here on a scholarship – and today you're going to be expelled for attempted murder. From the creators of Overboard! and A Highland Song comes a highly replayable detective game with a wicked twist. Can you escape expulsion through fair means – or foul? Can you find the culprit – or someone else to take the blame?

A school prefect has been pushed out of a window, and everyone says YOU did it! Now you have one day to clear your name. Navigate the school day, talk to other characters, sneak around – and try not to get expelled! Your actions will affect other characters, who remember everything they see and hear. Everyone here has secrets – students and teachers alike. Remember, knowledge is power. Unique morality system: the more EVIL you are, the more choices you'll have…

Next-gen visual novel: go where you want, when you want, and say what you want.

Simulated story-world: other characters move and act independently, remembering everything they see and hear – and everything you do.

Every minute counts: you have one school day to escape punishment. The clock is always ticking!

Who can you trust? Some characters are friendly and some are out to get you. Who will you befriend? Who will you betray?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!