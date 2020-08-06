New Parody Game 3 Out Of 10 Debuts On The Epic Games Store

Terrible Posture revealed their latest game this week called 3 Out Of 10, which has debuted on the Epic Games Store with its first chapter. The game takes a super surreal parody look at the trials and tribulations of being an indie game company trying to produce a new major indie hit. The latest game from the in-game studio Shovelworks is called Surfing With Sharks, and it's your job to help get the game a score above a 3. This game has a lot of wackiness and inside jokes and weird things going on that will make any video game fan laugh as you will do small games inside what is a parody narrative adventure. We got to see the first chapter of the game and it was awesome, with a story that will have more than a few jokes for every kind of gamer. You can play the first chapter right now with new chapters coming out every single Thursday until September 3rd. You can read up more about it below.

In the opening episode, game animator Midge Potter shows up at Shovelworks for a job interview but gets way more than she bargained for. Before she can pull out her resume, she's given the job—and the unenviable task of fending off overzealous fans. How will Midge calm the masses? Can she stay hidden from feral engineers? Will Shovelworks Studios ever make a game that scores higher than 3 out of 10? Equal parts video game and animated show, 3 Out Of 10 keeps players guessing with eye-catching, fully voiced cutscenes and reverent nods to every conceivable genre. In this love letter to gaming and the ridiculous business surrounding it, discover new mechanics every week, from first-person shooting and racing to Episode 1's dash dining, figure posing, and football-esque keepaway mini-games. 3 Out OF10 strives for accessibility and letting players follow or replay the story at their leisure. Viewers can rewind or skip any scene or interactive segment, and upon completing an episode, can dive back into any part to re-experience it or beat their high scores. Steal a fresh look at the joys and terrors of game development, be they incapable robot office assistants, eager-to-help sacrificial interns, or the shadowy organizations unpinning the entire industry (and their shadowy fashion accessories).

"Look, there's this unspoken truth in game development. Ask any game developer and you'll get the same story," said Joe Mirabello, creative director for Terrible Posture Games. "They're working late, making art, getting up to stretch. Maybe they sneak into the kitchen to grab a snack. SUDDENLY, they realize the company fridge is inhabited by a Lovecraftian nightmare tentacle and THEN the Lead Animator spontaneously explodes (it happens, look it up) and THEN you find out someone drank all the Orange Crush. Times like that, you just gotta calm down and remember why you love this industry. And then make a game about it."