New Pokémon TCG Shiny Set Coming With Japan's VMAX Climax

Word is out. A while back, the Japanese branch of the Pokémon TCG filed a trademark for the title VMAX Climax. We now have new information on what VMAX Climax is, which may come as exciting news to fans of Shiny Pokémon. Let's get into everything we know.

Here's what we know and don't know about VMAX Climax:

VMAX Climax will be released in Japan this December as a high-class set. This essentially means that it will include many reprints (think Tag Team GX All-Stars and Shiny Star V) and will include a large number of Secret Rares. There will be more cards per pack. Though it has not yet been announced what each pack will contain, previous high-class sets included major sells such as a guaranteed GX in every pack. Whether or not the same will happen with a V or VMAX here, we do not yet know.

PokéBeach has confirmed that this set will include Shiny Pokémon much like Shiny Star V and the international adaptation, Shining Fates. They confirm that the set will include Shiny Rayquaza VMAX, Shiny Mew VMAX, and Shiny Duraludon VMAX. No other species have been confirmed, but there will undoubtedly be more.

Secret Rare Trainer Cards will include Nessa, Bea, Allister, Raihan, Adventurer's Discovery, Acerola, and Galar Friends. These will likely be standard Full Arts and not Secret Rares in the English-language adaptation.

It is not yet known when and how this set will be adapted into the English-language Pokémon TCG. These kinds of sets generally become the following year's Special Set (or Holiday Set) which would come out between the expected July 2022 and November 2022 standard Pokémon TCG expansions. However, Shining Fates broke protocol this year by releasing in February 2021 to make room for Celebrations in the fall, making for two Special Sets in 2021. Stay tuned for information as it comes in.

Wow… another Shiny Mew, huh? Can't wait!