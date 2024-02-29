Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Red Square Games, Sancticide, Sylen Studio

New Rogue-lite TPP Slasher Sancticide Announced For PC

Red Square Games have a brand new game in the works called Sancticide, set to arrive on PC sometime in late 2024/early 2025.

Article Summary Sancticide, a new rogue-lite TPP slasher, announced by Sylen Studio and Red Square Games.

Set in a biblical apocalypse, the game features a mesh of rogue-lite and melee combat.

Direction-based combat system with environmental interactions for tactical depth.

Death is educational, guiding players to adapt and evolve in the procedurally generated world.

Indie game developer Sylen Studio and publisher Red Square Games have revealed their latest game this morning called Sancticide. This particular title is a TPP action game, where they have spliced in elements of rogue-lite and melee combat elements as you find yourself in the middle of a biblical apocalypse. You will take on the role of an avenging fighter who has been given a weapon from the angels, or so it seems, as you head out and fight the battle of good and evil after aligning yourself with a winged figure. We have more info and the announcement trailer here, as the game will be out either late this year or early next year.

Sancticide

Sancticide is a melee-focused TPP action game with rogue-lite elements, set in a world of the biblical Apocalypse. The combat system based on spatial and directional awareness pays homage to the games of yore, while manipulating the environment and physically interacting with it expands tactical possibilities. The combat system blurs the lines between arena fighters and TPP action games, featuring a direction-based approach and an organic combo system focused on efficiency. A rich assortment of melee weapons, ranged weapons, the powers known as Purple and physical interaction require careful decision-making in every fight.

Build the character best suited to your playstyle by experimenting with various skills, abilities and customising the weapons. Just like in a game of chess, each enemy unit looks and feels unique enough for the player to quickly determine it's capabilities, threat level, movement style and weak points. Death in Sancticide is never a simple punishment. It allows the player to better understand the rules of the persistent world, and to adjust their approach with each run as an arms race of human vs AI pushes the story forward.

