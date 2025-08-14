Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Inferius, Lucid Rain Studios

New Roguelike Deckbuilder Inferius Has Been Announced

A new first-person roguelike deckbuilder called Inferius has been announced, as you'll work with tarot-like cards to fight the darkness

Article Summary Inferius is a first-person roguelike deckbuilder set in nine hellish realms inspired by Dante’s Inferno.

Battle twisted horrors using a customizable tarot deck in strategic turn-based card duels.

Lantern-driven sanity system shapes gameplay, puzzles, and exploration in oppressive environments.

Each run features evolving horrors, new enemies, and deck mutations for endless replayability.

Indie game developer and publisher Lucid Rain Studios has unveiled its latest game, as we got our first look at the tarot-infused game Inferius. This is a first-person roguelike deckbuilder title where you work with a set of tarot-like cards to build up a strategy against everything lurking in the darkness of the Nine Levels of Hell. We have the finer details here with the trailer, as the team are aiming for a launch sometime in 2026.

Inferius

In Inferius, you awaken as a Pilgrim, lost, damned, and marked, in a realm that reflects your forgotten sins. Armed with only your lantern and a growing deck of Tarot-inspired Major Arcana, you must survive the nine dominions of hell, each ruled by a grotesque entity and shaped by sin and fear. Combat unfolds not through blades or bullets, but through tactical card duels, where every draw is a choice, and every sacrifice has weight. Exploration and strategy are tightly interwoven, as clues found in the world inform your deck, and victories in battle shift the realm around you.

The deeper you descend, the more your sanity begins to fracture. Inferius rewards persistence through its unforgiving roguelite loop: die, return, rebuild, and try again with new insight. Each ruler you defeat grants you power, but also distorts your perception. Brands, Sigils, and Minor Arcana allow you to mutate your cards in unpredictable ways, pushing your strategy—and your mind—to the brink. Uncover Soul Echoes from those who came before, barter on the black market, and wield your flailing lantern to ward off the nightmares that lurk in the dark. With each run, the Inferno changes, daring you to descend once more and confront the truth buried at the heart of damnation.

First-person Horror Deckbuilder: Collect, upgrade, and craft a custom Tarot-inspired deck. Battles are fought in turn-based, first-person card duels that blend horror with deep strategy.

Collect, upgrade, and craft a custom Tarot-inspired deck. Battles are fought in turn-based, first-person card duels that blend horror with deep strategy. Nine Levels of Hell: Descend through 9 dominions, each representing a sin from "The Divine Comedy" by Dante Alighieri —every level offers unique enemies, mechanics, and visual themes.

Descend through 9 dominions, each representing a sin from "The Divine Comedy" by Dante Alighieri —every level offers unique enemies, mechanics, and visual themes. Lantern-driven Sanity System: Your lantern is your lifeline—it illuminates paths, solves puzzles, reveals secrets, and prevents your sanity from slipping into madness.

Your lantern is your lifeline—it illuminates paths, solves puzzles, reveals secrets, and prevents your sanity from slipping into madness. Psychological Horror Enemies & Environments: Face grotesque, fear-driven creatures and surreal environments inspired by phobias like arachnophobia, claustrophobia, and paranoia—each dominion explores a different mental terror.

