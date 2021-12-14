New Simulator Ship Builder Will Let You Craft Old-Timey Vessels

Another simulator game has been announced this week as you can attempt to craft old-timey vessels in Ship Builder. Developed by President Studio, the game is pretty much as it sounds as you will be a craftsman developing and building ships out of an older shipyard, designing sips worthy of the seas that will float and withstand many of the elements that you'll run into. The game doesn't have a proper release date yet beyond the idea it will be released sometime in 2022. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below as we wait to hear more of when to expect it.

Ship Builder is a game that we've been hard working on. Initially, we thought of dressing the content in the classic framework of shipbuilding simulators, but over time the project has grown to a slightly larger size. Therefore, in the game, you will have the opportunity not only to create a fleet, but also to expand the port and even construct individual ship components. A special realism mode will also be available, in which the player character will have to be kept in good health. Why? To make it capable of hard physical work. After all, an extensive fleet of ships does not fall from the sky by itself! Building a large ship is no small task, and it's best done in a larger group. Help is at hand in the co-op mode, in which up to four players can join forces to build the largest ships. The best ones will be ranked high on the Steam platform. So if your fleet is the richest in the world or you are one of those who build ships in record time, you will certainly appear in a high position.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ship Builder – Official Trailer (https://youtu.be/_kcBcfJRnf8)