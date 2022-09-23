New State Mobile Launches New Akinta Map Today

Krafton Inc. has launched a brand new map into New State Mobile as players can fight it out on Akinta today. This is a brand new 4×4 map that is based in a futuristic African setting, complete with rough terrain and a few different city locations that will pose a challenge for even the most experienced player. This new map comes as part of the new September Update, which has also added a new collaboration with McLaren Automotive, an extension period to New State Labs, a new weapon, and more options throughout the game. You can read more about the update below.

Experience the future in Akinta: Following its success and well-received feedback in New State Labs, Akinta is officially live in New State Mobile! Akinta is designed as a 4x4km map and set in a near-future, folksy African landscape. Up to 64 players can drop into Akinta and engage in an action-packed battle royale round that will last up to 15 minutes per match. Players can also take advantage of the maglev tram, a new travel mechanic that will go through the center of the map.

McLaren Automotive Arrives in Style: The new collaboration is underway with McLaren Automotive. The British supercar manufacturer is arriving to New State Mobile in style with a slew of cosmetic items for players to obtain including an outfit, helmet, backpack, gloves, hat, sneakers, mask and patch. Additionally, survivors can participate in an event where players can obtain the McLaren 720S vehicle skin if they complete the mission objective. The vehicle skin colors include Volcano Yellow, Paris Blue, Royal Purple, Fever Pink, and Black and White.

New State Labs Continues Experimentations: The New State Labs period has been extended for players to continue experimenting with the Akinta: Bounty Royale mode. With the September Update, New State Labs is open for all players to experience without needing an invitation to participate.

Meet The 7mm AK ALFA: The September Update introduces the AK ALFA, a new 7mm weapon. The AK ALFA will be available across the map as a field drop weapon and can be modified with other attachments including a scope, front grip and magazine.