New State Mobile Receives New Update For May 2022

Krafton Inc. has dropped a general update into New State Mobile for the month of May, bringing in some new additions to go check out. New sets of bridges have been thrown into the mix around the map, as well as a new weapon in the M110A1. There's a new leveling system that's been added to Deathmatch, and the latest volume of the Survivor Pass has been added to the game. We have more info below as the update is now live.

Underbridge Comes to Round Deathmatch: Underbridge is the newest map and open for business in Round Deathmatch mode! The map is designed to encourage frequent mid-to-long range battles. Watchtowers are positioned in each camp to allow players to spot enemy locations at a distance. Unlike Arena, the previously released map for Round Deathmatch, Care Packages will not spawn in Underbridge. Players will be provided items such as wide shields and an assortment of grenades, including one frag, poison, smoke and stun grenade for every round.

Underbridge is the newest map and open for business in Round Deathmatch mode! The map is designed to encourage frequent mid-to-long range battles. Watchtowers are positioned in each camp to allow players to spot enemy locations at a distance. Unlike Arena, the previously released map for Round Deathmatch, Care Packages will not spawn in Underbridge. Players will be provided items such as wide shields and an assortment of grenades, including one frag, poison, smoke and stun grenade for every round. New Leveling System in Round Deathmatch: The Round Deathmatch mode has adopted a new combat leveling system in the May Update. Players now earn combat XP based on the results of the Team/Round Deathmatch including win, loss, kill and damage. Players who leave the match and their squadmates during a fight are ineligible to receive combat XP. Once players achieve a certain combat level, they will receive a gun customization kit that can be used in the Round Deathmatch preset.

The Round Deathmatch mode has adopted a new combat leveling system in the May Update. Players now earn combat XP based on the results of the Team/Round Deathmatch including win, loss, kill and damage. Players who leave the match and their squadmates during a fight are ineligible to receive combat XP. Once players achieve a certain combat level, they will receive a gun customization kit that can be used in the Round Deathmatch preset. New Weapon – M110A1: The M110A1 is the newest DMR to join the fold in New State Mobile. This DMR uses 7.62mm ammo and possesses the fastest bullet velocity among DMRs in the game. The M110A1 balances strong damage output with stable recoil and includes a diverse set of equipable accessories, including a scope, magazine, muzzle and cheek pad slot.

The M110A1 is the newest DMR to join the fold in New State Mobile. This DMR uses 7.62mm ammo and possesses the fastest bullet velocity among DMRs in the game. The M110A1 balances strong damage output with stable recoil and includes a diverse set of equipable accessories, including a scope, magazine, muzzle and cheek pad slot. Victorious Piggyback: Piggyback is a new action feature that's available in New State Mobile. Players can now piggyback knocked-out players (allies and enemies alike) and carry them to safety. Players should be aware of their surroundings though – the feature should be used strategically because other actions will be unavailable while using the piggyback action.

Piggyback is a new action feature that's available in New State Mobile. Players can now piggyback knocked-out players (allies and enemies alike) and carry them to safety. Players should be aware of their surroundings though – the feature should be used strategically because other actions will be unavailable while using the piggyback action. Survivor Pass Vol. 7: The May Update introduces a new Survivor Pass with Paul Rubin from the New State faction coming to New State Mobile. Players can earn Paul Rubin's costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions that are released each week.