New Stray Collaboration Brings Custom In-Game Items For Cat Owners

Annapurna Interactive has teamed up with Travel Cat to bring cat owners a few new items you might recognize from the game Stray.

Annapurna Interactive announced this week they have teamed up with Travel Cat to bring cat owners a new set of items from the game Stray. The move comes as part of the celebration of the game being released on Xbox, as Travel Cat has created a limited-edition cat toy set to mark the occasion. This includes the beloved B-12 robot and the mischievous Zurk, which you can see below with this cute little bean. We got more info on all of the items below as they are currently up for sale via the company's website.

"The collectible limited edition toys are meticulously designed to mirror the characters from the game, providing your cat with endless hours of fun as they bat and bunny kick their very own B-12 robot sidekick, while playfully chasing down the adventurous Zurk, just like in the game. Each toy comes with a velcro pocket that can be filled with premium catnip or silvervine, enhancing your cat's playtime experience. As an added bonus, all United States orders will include YEOWWW! Catnip, proudly made in the USA. Travel Cat offers worldwide shipping, making these enchanting cat toys accessible to fans of Stray and cat lovers everywhere."

"These exclusive cat toys are part of Travel Cat x Stray's wider collection, which includes the successful Travel Cat x Stray Cat Backpack and the Travel Cat x Stray Harness. Drawing inspiration from the mesmerizing aesthetics of Stray, the neon and charcoal cat bubble backpack is not only visually striking but also practical, capable of carrying cats up to 25 lbs safely and comfortably. The Stray x Travel Cat Harness, a replica of the one donned by the cyber city cat in the game, guarantees a secure fit for your cat with adjustable chest and neck straps, as well as sturdy nylon leash."

