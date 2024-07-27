Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Forestrike, Skeleton Crew Studio

New Tactical Kung-Fu Fighter Forestrike Announced

Can you free the Emperor of your country from an evil General? Fight all comers across the land in the latest action title, Forestrike

Article Summary Forestrike by Skeleton Crew and Devolver Digital launches in 2025, blending tactical combat with fantasy storytelling.

Play as martial arts master Yu, using Foresight to plan and overcome battles in a roguelike, puzzle-like experience.

Unique runs and encounters keep gameplay fresh, with upgradeable movesets from five different Masters.

Explore a visually stunning fantasy world with pixel art landscapes and handcrafted animation.

Developer Skeleton Crew and publisher Devolver Digital revealed their latest game on the way this week with the introduction of Forestrike. The game comes from the same team that made the 2021 hit Olija, which was also published by DD. The game has you playing as a wise martial arts master traveling across the countryside to help free the Emporer from a horrific General, as they have given this game their signature artistic style, combat, and fantasy-based storytelling. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will launch in 2025.

Forestrike

As a martial artist named Yu, you embark on a journey across the country to free the Emperor from an evil Admiral's influence. Adopting techniques from one of five unique Masters, each battle presents a puzzle that must be solved using your mind as well as your fists. Yu encounters many foes on his path to the capital, and he is always outnumbered, but he has a secret weapon: the Foresight, a meditative technique that allows him to mentally perceive fights over and over until he finds a sequence of movements that allows him to overcome the odds. Once ready, our hero must fight in reality, where losing means starting everything over, but progress is permanent. Winning doesn't always mean he will emerge from each encounter unscathed, but the further he travels, the stronger he will become.

Forewarned is Forearmed: Foresight is a distinctive game mechanic that lets players experiment without consequences before fighting for real – and win-or-die trying. Forestrike's roguelike game loop generates unique runs and encounters every time, so adaptation and improvisation are crucial to progress.

Foresight is a distinctive game mechanic that lets players experiment without consequences before fighting for real – and win-or-die trying. Forestrike's roguelike game loop generates unique runs and encounters every time, so adaptation and improvisation are crucial to progress. Visceral Kung Fu Combat: Always outnumbered, learn to dispatch mobs of brutal enemies with poise and efficiency using everything at your disposal. Upgrade and customize your movesets with techniques from your chosen Masters to help you outwit your opponents in fierce, puzzle-like battles.

Always outnumbered, learn to dispatch mobs of brutal enemies with poise and efficiency using everything at your disposal. Upgrade and customize your movesets with techniques from your chosen Masters to help you outwit your opponents in fierce, puzzle-like battles. Handcrafted Fantasy: Journey through a visually striking fantasy world inhabited by unique characters, vicious enemies, and magical revelations. Intricate pixel art landscapes form an atmospheric backdrop to handcrafted animation and characters.

