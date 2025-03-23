Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 2042

New War Machine Event Underway in Battlefield 2042

The fight between mav vs. machine takes on a whole new fight in Battlefield 2042, as the new War Machine event is underway

Article Summary Battlefield 2042's War Machine event runs till April 15, featuring man vs. machine combat.

Unlock rewards through a 30-tier Event Pass with new specialist skins and legendary items.

Engage in limited-time modes: Rush Override, Domination, and King of the Hill.

Earn BFCs and cosmetic rewards by participating in intense new gameplay experiences.

Electronic Arts launched a new event this past week for Battlefield 2042, as you'll fight against a new threat in the War Machine event. It's man vs. machine in this all-new era of combat, as you'll take on drones who have only one purpose: take out the enemy at all costs. This event will run until April 15, as you'll get a bevy of new content, such as cosmetics, three new limited-time modes, and new rewards. Plus, the team has brought back the AN-94, which will be unlockable. We have more details and the trailer as the event is underway.

Battlefield 2042 – War Machine

We are on the verge of total annihilation. Resources have dwindled, AI has taken control, and death is the only hand being dealt. Welcome to the end of the world as we know it. This is the War Machine Event. You'll need to conquer three modes and take back what is ours – or face extinction.

War Machine Event Pass

War Machine will bring an all-new Event Pass to Battlefield 2042, giving players the chance to earn more unlockables including BFCs, legendary items, and 7 new unique specialist skins. The Event Pass will contain 30 total tiers – 15 Free and 15 Premium.

Event Pass Cost Event Pass: 500 BFC Accelerated Event Pass: $9.99 Includes the Premium Event Pass plus 15 Tier Skips and an exclusive Legendary Skin for Angel.



Limited-Time Modes

Rush Override: a new PvE mode that pits humans vs machines in a steely brawl where four players must work together as a squad to overcome AI-controlled robots. Maps include:

Redacted

Arica Harbor

Exposure

Noshahr Canals

Domination: a smaller, fast-paced version of Conquest which will be familiar to fans of previous Battlefield titles makes its Battlefield 2042 debut. Map rotation includes:

Arica Harbor

Noshahr Canals

Stadium

Battle of the Bulge

Breakaway

King of the Hill: a new mode where two teams rush to capture a single objective on the map while also trying to repel the enemy team. This mode will be added to the War Machine event on April 1st. Map rotation includes:

Flashpoint

Valparaiso

Renewal

Kaleidoscope





