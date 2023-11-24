Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

New Warframe Cinematic Update Is Coming In December

The team at Digital Extremes went over the updates that will be coming to Warframe over the next couple of months in the latest Devstream.

Article Summary Warframe's "Whispers in the Walls" update to answer longstanding lore questions.

New enemy faction, Grimoire weapon class, and 55th Warframe on the horizon.

Cross-platform save feature and revamped heavy attack system coming soon.

Explore new player hub "The Sanctum" and mysterious environmental tilesets.

Digital Extremes held Devstream 175 today, going over the next few updates coming to Warframe, including a major improvement to the title overall. The next Cinematic Quest addition is called Whispers in the Walls as they hyped up the idea that this will answer a decade-old burning question. The update will also add a new enemy faction, a Grimoire book weapon class, a new player hub, several new environment tile sets, an ally syndicate, a revamped heavy attack system, the 55th Warframe, and most importantly, the ability to finally cross-platform save. We have more dev notes for you below as more details will be coming out during The Game Awards on December 7.

"Venture into the heart of Warframe's proverbial big bang that kicked off every event in the game, the lab of Albrecht Entrati. A figure cloaked in mystique and allure for the past decade, players will finally get answers to mysteries and secrets they've been searching for. Navigate the crossfire between the Entrati and an enigmatic entity only known as "the Man in the Wall" and survive against a new enemy type, the Murmur, comprising amalgamations of inconceivable limbs and brutalist geometry."

"Wield the true power of the Void in the form of a never-before-seen secondary weapon type, the Grimoire. Disperse eldritch blasts from the swirling pages of this unknown tome to send enemies' limbs flying in all directions. Uncover new pages of the Grimoire throughout the story to learn more about its origins and spellbinding details of Entrati's master plan across two new mission types, Alchemy and Netracells, as well as a fresh Assassination mission with new mechanics."

"Explore the new hub zone, The Sanctum, and meet new friendly faces like Loid, long-trapped in cryosleep for untold ages. Bask in the highly detailed visuals of a new environmental tileset during missions within the depths of the Entrati Labs as well as the unfathomably large and surreal world beyond the walls of our own. Mysteries await in every corner of these new zones, including a secret new Syndicate for players to discover."

"Upon Whispers in the Walls' completion, unlock the new power of Tennokai: Melee Heavy Attack moments free of cost! Heavy Attacks normally consume the Combo Counter built up during combat, but Tennokai rewards players with a random Heavy Attack to be slung out for free while maintaining that Combo number. Install the Tennokai Segment into the Arsenal and equip new Mods to sustain a stylish combat flow and keep the Combo count rising to newfound heights."

