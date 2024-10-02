Posted in: Board Games, Games, Spin Master Games, Tabletop | Tagged: wicked

New Wicked Tabletop Board Game Will Release This Week

Spin Master Games have created their own tabletop board game take on the upcoming film Wicked, set to be released this week

Spin Master Games is launching its own take on Wicked this week, as the team has revealed Wicked: The Game is coming out soon. The game will have you playing as the primary four characters from the film, as you will essentially play a storybook version of the events that take place. The one issue is that it's not clear if it's everything in Parts 1 and 2 of the films (since they decided to break it up into two films instead of keeping everything as one) or if it's true to the events they're only putting in the first film. The game drops on October 6 for $25.

Wicked: The Game

Team up across Oz in a race against the Wizard in this family game based on the new movie, Wicked! Work with your friends to unlock the chapters of your story and make Thrillifying Magic before the Wizard Track can reach 13. If you can Defy Gravity by reaching the Emerald City first, you win! If the Wizard Track beats you to the end, His Royal Ozness becomes too strong and convinces Oz of your wickedness. Play as your favorite characters – Elphaba & Glinda – to collect card sets to create magic and advance the chapters. It's up to you to save Oz! Fans of musicals, Wizard of Oz, and the Wicked movie will love the Emerald City 3D centerpiece and relive the magic of the timeless story at home.

Team up with Elphaba & Glinda to unlock the chapters of your story and save Oz

Earn Thrillifying Magic to flip the pages of your Storybook by collecting sets of matching cards

Work together to play and trade cards to beat the last Chapter and find your Happily Ever After

The more cards in your sets, the more Thrillifying Magic tokens you collect from the stunning Emerald City 3D centerpiece

Family strategy game based on the new movie, Wicked, for ages 10 and up

