New World: Aeternum Reveals 2024 Turkulon Event

Thanksgiving comes to New World: Aeternum, as Amazon Games have brought back the Turkulon event from the previous incarnation

Article Summary Discover the return of Turkulon in New World: Aeternum, starting November 20, with exclusive loot and events.

Face the Feathered Avenger of Death and his army to earn unique items like the Drumstick of Death Flail Skin.

Regular turkeys can drop valuable loot, including Diamond Gypsum and Turkey's Treasure with daily limits.

Use Turkulon's Claw Skinning Knife for bonus loot when skinning turkeys during the event. Limit one per event.

Amazon Games have revealed the next major event coming to New World: Aeternum, as they have shown off more of the new Turkulon content on the way. The previous incarnation of the game held the event to give players something fun to do over the Turkey Day festivities, and this year is no different as you'll encounter giant birds to snag some special loot, as well as obtain some other objects and take part in special events that will only be around for a couple of weeks. We have a snippet of the details for you below, taken from their latest blog, as the event starts on November 20.

New World: Aeternum – Turkulon 2024

Dinner has never been so dangerous. Satisfy your hunger for carnage when Turkulon returns from November 20 through December 3. Hunt down the Feathered Avenger of Death and his "fowl army" to earn unique, event-specific items, including the Grand Gobbler War Hammer, Turkulon's Juicy Calves Boots Skin, and Massive Turkey Legs. The new Drumstick of Death Flail Skin is also waiting to be served. Regular turkeys and Turkulon reward players with different loot. Use the Turkulon's Claw Skinning Knife to "finish your food" for even more rewards. Each regular turkey has a 20% chance of dropping one. Some items marked below have daily limits. These reset at 5 a.m. local time. For example, if a player grabs three Turkey's Treasures at 4:58 a.m., they'll be able to earn another at 5:01 a.m. Regular Turkey Loot Regular turkeys can be found scattered across the map. Players will likely spend more time skinning than fighting them. Diamond Gypsum (20% Drop Chance) Limit: 6 per day

Turkey's Treasure (33% Drop Chance) Limit: 3 per day Contains coin

Turkulon's Claw Skinning Knife (20% Drop Chance) Limit: One per event Provides extra loot (Poultry, Poultry Thigh, Poultry Breast) when skinning turkeys, both during and after the event.



