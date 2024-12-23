Posted in: Amazon Game Studios, Games, New World, Video Games | Tagged: Amazon Games, New World: Aeternum

New World: Aeternum Reveals Full List Of Season 7 Additions

Amazon Games has released details of what's coming for Season 7 of New World: Aeternum, set to launch in late January 2025

Article Summary Discover new Seasonal Worlds in New World: Aeternum, introducing PvP-focused adventures.

Challenge the Legacy of Crassus and Rabbit's Revenge events for exclusive loot.

Explore the updated Outpost Rush map and upgraded M3 Expeditions with exciting rewards.

Equip powerful new artifacts, including the Void Gauntlet and Life Staff, in Season 7.

Amazon Games revealed new content coming to New World: Aeternum before dashing off for Christmas, as we now know what Season 7 has in store. Set to launch on January 21, 2025, players will see the addition of Seasonal Worlds, three new season events, a new map for Outpost Rush, new Artifacts, and more. We have the dev notes for you below, as you can read the finer details in their latest blog.

New World: Aeternum – Season Of Conquerors

The Debut of Seasonal Worlds – Seasonal Worlds are fresh start worlds with unique game rules, items and abilities that make the game experience exciting, new and rewarding for players in New World: Aeternum. Every season will now have new Seasonal Worlds, each releasing with a different theme, starting with the PvP-focused world for Season 7. A number of changes to the game rules and abilities have been implemented to make it easy to jump into PvP, including player flags for PvP starting at level 15 and the inclusion of powerful gear and perk that will be dropped upon death.At the end of Season 7, the Seasonal World will close and any characters you have will be able to transfer to a permanent world of your choice.

Legacy of Crassus Seasonal Event – Players can Take on the infamous Roman general Crassus and his monstrous cyclopean minions when the Legacy of Crassus event occurs in Aeternum. Face unique challenges as you uncover the mysteries behind this formidable invasion and emerge with top-tier loot to bolster your arsenal. Take on unique challenges and uncover the mysteries behind this formidable invasion to receive top-tier loot.

The Return of Rabbit's Revenge Seasonal Event – The mischievous corrupted rabbits return for another round of chaos! This fan-favorite event tasks players with hunting down these unpredictable foes for a chance to earn exciting rewards.

Siege of Sulfur Season Event – Adventurers can team up with 10+ max players to defend sandwurm eggs from waves of sulfur elements.

New Season Pass Rewards – Season 7's Season Pass offers both Free and Premium Tracks, packed with exclusive items. The Free Reward Track is available to all players and also contains unique cosmetic Items, while the Premium Reward Track offers the ability to earn extra rewards for 20,000 Marks of Fortune.

Outpost Rush Map Preview Weekend – Season 7 introduces a chance to explore the updated Outpost Rush map ahead of its full release during a special preview weekend. Adventures can explore a deep trench that runs through the battlefield and build bridges to strategize before it's open for PvP combat.

Expedition M3 Upgrades – M3 Expeditions are challenging, endgame PvE content that takes place in the depths of Aeternum's most perilous dungeons Players must overcome formidable enemies and solve intricate mechanics to earn rewards. Season 7 brings major changes to M3 Expeditions, including Unified Mutations that let players use one gear loadout across all M3 mutated expeditions, an Activity Finder Integration for quick matchmaking and enhanced rewards.

New Artifacts – Players can equip themselves with a plethora of powerful new artifacts, including the Void Gauntlet: Fracture, Life Staff: Hecet, Ice Gauntlet: Otzi, Rapier: Dorgort's Blade and Earring: Justice.

