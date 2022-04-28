New World Announces New PTR Update Coming This May

Amazon Games released details today about a new update coming to New World in which they'll be adding PTR to the game. In a brand new blog, which you can check out here, the team went over a lot of the new additions coming to the game next month, and PTR was right near the top of the major reveals. We have the bulk of what they brought up below but it's interesting how the PTR is going to slightly differ from others you'll encounter in other games as your character will be given a backstory before diving in, with your cache being based on what your stats are going into it. The update will also bring with it 3v3 PvP arenas, PvP reward tracks, combat tuning, new Expedition Mutators, and more.

New World 3v3 Player vs Player Arenas Step into the Arena and test yourself against other combatants! 3v3 Arenas are a new small-scale PvP game mode where teams of 3 can face off for fame, glory, and riches (plus a few unique housing items)! Each Arena match is a "Best of 5" contest. Fight to be the first team to win 3 rounds and secure the match for your team. Rounds are 2 minutes long, but if the battle lingers, a deadly ring of fire will push players to the center of the arena, forcing combatants to engage or die! Players level 20 and above can queue for 3v3 Arenas by opening the Modes menu, allowing on-demand PvP gameplay from anywhere in Aeternum. If players need a brief introduction to what the Arena is, they can speak to the fight promoter Maximus Marcellus in Everfall. Player vs Player Reward Track The PvP Rewards Track introduces two new currencies: PvP XP and Azoth Salt. Players can earn both of these currency types by engaging in PvP related activities, such as War, Outpost Rush, 3v3 Arenas, PvP Missions, PvP Open World kills, and fort captures. Bonus Azoth Salt will also be granted for earning XP while flagged for PvP! Work your way up the rewards track by earning PvP XP. At each of the three notches, three rewards will be drawn from the pool where you get to select and purchase one of the offered using your Azoth Salt. When you get to the third notch, where the best rewards can also be found, you will be ready to level up! This will either happen automatically on purchase of your third reward or a manually selected option. If choosing to purchase less than the maximum 3 rewards you will be given some compensatory salt to add to your balance for next time around. With each track rotation, your PvP Rank will rise by 1. Hitting rank milestones will see more exclusive reward content unlocked as well as granting you achievements and titles. So… you better get PvP'ing! Combat Tuning In this PTR cycle we'll be trying out a handful of combat changes in a few different areas. We're updating equip load bonuses to bring heavy-armor healers in line with other builds, adding a small delay to stamina regen after a dodge, and finally making some sweeping changes to bow movement and firing options with the aim of smoothing out the gameplay experience. Check out the full notes to see all the specifics for these changes and more.

New Expedition Mutators Return to the Depths and face a brand new challenge for end-game rewards! The Depths is now part of the weekly Expedition Mutator rotation. In addition, 3 new mutation types have been added to the pool, for a total of 27 new combinations: Overgrown – Focuses on Nature Damage and Resistance, Overgrown adds effects like Toxic, a pool which tracks down players, and Compost which turns trash into healing areas for their allies.

Barbaric – Focuses on Physical Damage. Adds Berserk, an enrage effect, and Shattering which deals Stamina Damage.

Fiendish – Curses focus on the nocturnal. Fiendish adds Weary, which will weaken players with a rend and make them vulnerable with a slow, and Blood Offering which stacks Damage over Time. Varangian Knights – Episode 2 Continue the story of the the Varangian Knights and their conquest for power. Players will encounter four new Varangian enemies in this episode: the Crusher, Spearman, Hound, and Mage. The Episode 2 starting quest is granted by Abigail Rose, just outside a new Varangian camp at Sorcerers Delve in Everfall. Recommended for players level 25-30. Of course, that's not all! You can review all of the upcoming changes for this patch by checking out the full PTR notes, shared within the PTR sub-forum. PTR Client Access This special preview client will be made available for download through the stand-alone Steam application, "New World Public Test Realm" (which should already be in your Steam library if you own the main game). When the test period is complete and the main New World game is updated with the previewed content, the PTR world will shut down and may be wiped clean. You will continue to see the New World PTR application in your Steam library, but there will not be an active server until the next time we announce a public test PTR Backstory Loadouts Upon character creation on the PTR, players will be given multiple caches of special armor and weapons. Each cache has a designation based upon a general build based on a main attribute: CON, DEX, INT, FOC, and STR. To help manage the sudden onset of new items, do not open all provided caches at once, or you risk becoming encumbered! Instead, equip all provided bags and then follow-up with opening each cache deliberately. Any undesired caches can be dropped or deposited into your personal settlement storage.