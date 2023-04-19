New World Reveals Details On Upcoming Springtide Bloom Event Amazon Games has a new event coming to New World, as players will be able to take part in the Springtide Bloom next week.

Amazon Games revealed a new event coming to New World next week as they celebrate Spring with the new Springtide Bloom Event on April 26th. This one will come with its own challenges and exclusive rewards, which you'll have a chance to snag until May 23rd. The storyline for this one pits the heroes of Aeternum against the mysterious forces of the ethereal Wispybloom as you help the Bloom Herald collect Springtide's bounty and solve the mystery of what's happening out there. We have more info from the latest blog below about the event.

"The Time of Awakening has arrived. Springtide Bloom calls its children to share an ancient secret capable of granting true freedom. Help the enigmatic Bloom Herald unravel the mysteries of the ethereal Wispybloom on April 26 through May 23 and collect Springtide's fertile bounty of event-specific rewards. Harvest with caution, as swarms of vile Wispy Wasps guard the blooms with fury! Truth Seekers must be level 20 or higher to embark upon the quest for enlightenment. Springtide Villages are located in Monarch's Bluff, Everfall, Brightwood and Weavers Fen; players must be level 20 or higher to embark upon the quest for enlightenment. Players can earn a variety of rewards through Springtide Centerpieces, Party Bags, Prismabloom Harvests and the Event Shop."

NEW WORLD SPRINGTIDE CENTERPIECE

Every Settlement will feature an ornately decorated Springtide Centerpiece, surrounded by a pile of colorful gift baskets. Each Centerpiece can be looted once per day for the following rewards:

Diamond Gypsum Drop Rate: 100% (must be Level 60) Limit: 6 per day.

1-3 Wispy Spritz Drop Rate: 100%

25 Event Reputation Drop Rate: 100%



Players also have a chance to receive the following rewards: